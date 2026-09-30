The first ground frosts are expected in the Kyiv region as early as tomorrow; other regions should prepare

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Already tomorrow, October 1, frosts of 0-3° on the soil surface are expected in the Kyiv region, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected over the next three days, except for isolated brief rain tomorrow in the Azov region and Crimea.

Temperatures at night will be 1-8° above zero; during the coming night, frosts of 0-3° on the soil surface are expected in the western and northern regions, as well as in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Poltava regions, and on October 2-3 in most regions; during the day, temperatures across Ukraine will be 14-21° above zero - the statement says.

Additionally

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported that the Kyiv region will be the first to see frosts—they are expected as early as tomorrow, October 1.

Temperatures at night will be 1-6° above zero, with frosts of 0-3° on the soil surface; during the day, temperatures will be 14-19° above zero; in Kyiv, temperatures will be 4-6° above zero at night and 16-18° during the day - the statement says.

What weather should Ukrainians expect at the beginning of October? Forecasters have issued a forecast