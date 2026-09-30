"It's simply a treasure": dietitian discusses the benefits of pumpkin for the body

Pumpkin is a popular seasonal product that is often used in preparing various dishes, and in autumn it becomes a frequent guest in the kitchens of Ukrainians. However, its benefits are actually underestimated. Gastroenterologist and dietitian Larysa Boichenko told UNN journalist more about the properties of pumpkin, how it affects the body, and whether there are any restrictions on its consumption.

Details

According to the doctor, one of the advantages of pumpkin is that it can be stored for many months after the harvest if it is not damaged. Larysa Boichenko explains that this ability is related to the protective properties of the vegetable’s cells.

Pumpkin is a vegetable that takes quite a long time to ripen. The most important thing is that if it is not damaged when harvested, it can be stored almost until summer. This means that it has protective properties. Pumpkin cells have a оболонка capable of resisting different temperatures, moisture, insects, and other creatures that might want to reach its tissues. In addition, it has high resistance to oxidation, that is, rotting" - the gastroenterologist explains.

Among the vegetable’s nutrients, the specialist singles out protein and fats in particular.

Pumpkin contains a sufficient amount of plant protein, which is very well absorbed by the human body. For example, legumes also contain a lot of protein, but it is more difficult to digest, so in some diseases of the gastrointestinal tract or kidneys, or in cases of gout, such products may be undesirable. Pumpkin contains almost the same amount of protein but does not have these restrictions. Of course, it needs to be prepared properly, but this does not change its basic beneficial properties - Larysa Boichenko noted.

Polyunsaturated fatty acids also play a special role in the composition of pumpkin. According to the dietitian, they are directly involved in protecting the body’s cells.

Pumpkin flesh contains vegetable oil, although there is much more of it in the seeds. Vegetable oil is rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids. They protect against atherosclerosis, aging, and damage to our cells. Polyunsaturated fatty acids become incorporated into the cell membrane and help protect cells from stress, inflammation, viruses, and bacteria - the dietitian added.

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Fiber is also an important component of pumpkin—it is part of this vegetable’s carbohydrates and affects the feeling of satiety. Moreover, according to Larysa Boichenko, it can also be associated with supporting intestinal function and the microflora.

Pumpkin contains simple, semi-simple, and complex carbohydrates, but complex carbohydrates predominate. This is the same fiber that is needed for the proper functioning of the gastrointestinal tract. It adds volume to food and provides a good feeling of fullness, which is why it is often used in the diets of people who are losing weight. The fiber in pumpkin is very gentle; it should not damage the mucous membrane, but rather gently cleanse the digestive tract. When it reaches the microflora, it becomes food for it, so we also improve our microbiome - the gastroenterologist emphasizes.

In addition, according to the dietitian, pumpkin is also very rich in vitamins needed for the functioning of various body systems.

Pumpkin contains the fat-soluble vitamins A and E, although there is very little vitamin E, as well as the water-soluble vitamin C and many B vitamins—B1, B6, B5, and B8. It contains no vitamin B12 because this vitamin is found mainly in foods of animal origin. All these vitamins are needed for the health of the skin and blood vessels, normal vision, and the functioning of the nervous system, heart, and circulatory system. Pumpkin also contains a sufficient amount of vitamin C: if you eat a piece about the size of a watermelon slice every day, you can obtain the daily recommended amount of this vitamin - Larysa Boichenko stressed.

By the way, pumpkin’s rich orange color indicates not only its wonderful taste but also the presence of antioxidants that produce this hue. According to Larysa Boichenko, they help protect cells from oxidative processes.

All varieties of pumpkin, even the lighter ones, contain many antioxidants. It is the orange color that indicates the presence of substances that protect cells from aging and damage caused by oxidative stress. Any cell damage begins with oxidation, and antioxidants help counteract it. Therefore, pumpkin is a source of a large number of antioxidants that we usually try to obtain from various and expensive supplements - the dietitian emphasized.

As for the form in which it is best to consume pumpkin, there are no restrictions here. Whether raw or cooked, pumpkin will be equally rich in beneficial substances. The only thing is that you should take your state of health into account.

If a person has no acute gastrointestinal problems—acute gastritis, duodenitis, cholecystitis, pancreatitis, colitis, or enteritis—pumpkin can be consumed both raw and thermally processed. A small piece grated into any vegetable salad is already a very good vitamin and micronutrient supplement. In fact, such a product can be a natural source of many substances that people often try to obtain in the form of pharmaceutical vitamins. If there are gastrointestinal problems, pumpkin is best baked, boiled, or used to make porridge or soup - the gastroenterologist noted.

At the same time, although heat treatment does not deprive pumpkin of its main properties, Larysa Boika still advises avoiding frying this product at high heat.

Pumpkin does not lose its beneficial properties during heat treatment, but if it is burned or fried too intensely, it will, of course, lose some of its properties. However, it can be baked in the oven, boiled, steamed, or stewed together with other vegetables. Pumpkin will retain for you everything beneficial that it contains. In addition, thermally processed pumpkin may protect the mucous membranes of the stomach and intestines from irritation caused by other foods - the doctor emphasized.

Also, one should not forget about pumpkin seeds, which are also quite beneficial for the body. At the same time, it is better to control the amount of seeds in the diet because of their high calorie content and the specifics of seed digestion.

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Pumpkin seeds are more difficult to digest, so very little is needed. Roughly speaking, seven seeds added to any dish will provide not only additional nutrients but also significant satiety, because seeds are high in calories and contain protein. Just so you know: per gram of dry weight, pumpkin seeds contain even more protein than meat. Therefore, a few seeds are quite sufficient, for example, if added to a salad with a small amount of raw pumpkin and other vegetables - Larysa Boychenko emphasized.

Larysa Boychenko separately draws attention to people with carbohydrate metabolism disorders. According to the doctor, they should control the amount of the product and the time at which they consume it. The specialist also advises people with diabetes to take the method of preparing the vegetable into account.

Pumpkin does contain a small amount of simple carbohydrates, so people with diabetes need to consume it cautiously and avoid overeating. The slice we discussed should not harm even a person with diabetes, but it is better to eat it during the first half of the day. Based on my observations, raw pumpkin does not raise blood sugar as much as thermally processed pumpkin. And people with carbohydrate metabolism disorders are advised not to consume the latter in the evening - the gastroenterologist emphasizes.

Among the product’s other properties, the dietitian names its effects on vision and the nervous and cardiovascular systems, and also considers pumpkin a good addition to the diet during the cold season.

The antioxidants we discussed help support the nervous system, vision and heart function, and promote normal blood circulation. Pumpkin can be called an anti-aging product because it contains substances that help counteract the aging process. It is also a source of vitamins and trace elements. If a person has contracted a viral infection, a small portion of pumpkin every day can be a good addition to the diet, while supporting the gut microbiota helps the immune system function - the dietitian notes.

In conclusion, dietitian Larysa Boiko called pumpkin one of the most underrated foods.

Pumpkin is very underrated. I’ll tell you that people sometimes treat it as if it weren’t food at all, when in fact it is simply a treasure. As for choosing a variety, there are many culinary varieties available now, but even if you choose a fodder pumpkin, which is not particularly tasty raw, that still does not change its beneficial properties. All pumpkins are beneficial, absolutely without exception. Perhaps the very bright orange varieties contain slightly more antioxidants, but everything else remains the same. So the variety should be chosen primarily according to taste - Larysa Boichenko concluded.

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