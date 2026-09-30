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Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires broke out, and there were problems with electricity and water supplies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

On the night of September 30, ballistic missiles attacked Kyiv. Fires have been reported, along with strikes on energy facilities and disruptions to water and electricity supplies.

Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires broke out, and there were problems with electricity and water supplies

The enemy attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles during the night of Wednesday, September 30. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 2:47 a.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Air Force) warned about the movement of ballistic missiles from the Poltava and Chernihiv regions toward the capital.

Kyiv, take shelter immediately. ... All ballistic missiles are heading toward Kyiv

- the Air Force reported.

At around 3:00 a.m., the first explosions rang out in the capital. This information was confirmed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

There is a fire in the private residential sector of Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District. Emergency services are heading to the scene

- the mayor of Kyiv wrote.

In turn, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a warehouse building was on fire in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District.

Meanwhile, local social media channels report that four energy infrastructure facilities were attacked in Kyiv and the region tonight; problems with electricity and water supplies are already being observed.

Reminder

The day before, drone debris fell on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv. Local social media channels reported restrictions on road traffic.

Disruptions to fare payment may occur in Kyiv after attacks on data centers — how to pay29.09.26, 20:59 • 26585 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
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