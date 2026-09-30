Drones attacked Kharkiv: homes and cars damaged, a child injured

The enemy attacked Kharkiv with drones on the evening of Tuesday, September 29. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, two districts came under attack at once — Saltivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi.

We have information about an enemy drone striking a multi-story residential building in Kyivskyi District. ... The enemy attacked Saltivskyi District with a drone. ... Windows in a private house and a car were damaged. One child suffered an acute stress reaction. — Terekhov wrote.

In turn, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that an enemy drone fell near a multi-story residential building in Kyivskyi District of the regional center.

"The apartment's windows and air conditioner were damaged. There were no casualties," Syniehubov added.

We remind you

The number of people injured as a result of Russia's attack on Kharkiv overnight on September 28 reached 35.

The enemy attacked an "Epicentr" in Kharkiv with a jet-powered "Geran," injuring one person