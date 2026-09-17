The enemy attacked an "Epicentr" in Kharkiv with a jet-powered "Geran," injuring one person
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian attack drone struck a shopping center in Kharkiv. A 65-year-old employee suffered an acute stress reaction; the prosecutor's office is investigating the attack.
In Kharkiv, the enemy preliminarily attacked an "Epicentr" store with a "Geran-4" jet-powered drone; a 65-year-old woman was injured, and the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, on September 17 at around 09:50, Russian forces attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district using an attack unmanned aerial vehicle.
According to preliminary data, the enemy used a "Geran-4" jet-powered UAV.
A 65-year-old shopping center employee was injured. Medics diagnosed the woman with an acute stress reaction.
Under the procedural guidance of the Slobidskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
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