The enemy attacked an "Epicentr" in Kharkiv with a jet-powered "Geran," injuring one person

In Kharkiv, the enemy preliminarily attacked an "Epicentr" store with a "Geran-4" jet-powered drone; a 65-year-old woman was injured, and the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 17 at around 09:50, Russian forces attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district using an attack unmanned aerial vehicle.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used a "Geran-4" jet-powered UAV.

A 65-year-old shopping center employee was injured. Medics diagnosed the woman with an acute stress reaction.

Under the procedural guidance of the Slobidskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia attacked 3 districts of Kharkiv in the evening; there are casualties and a strike on a high-rise building