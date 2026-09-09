Russia attacked 3 districts of Kharkiv in the evening; there are casualties and a strike on a high-rise building

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones on the evening of September 9. Hits were recorded in the Slobidskyi, Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts; there were 2 people injured, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov said, UNN reports.

Details

In the Slobidskyi district, a Russian drone hit the grounds of an educational institution near high-rise buildings. Windows were blown out in nearby buildings. Later, Terekhov reported that 2 people had been injured in the district.

Another drone attacked a car in the Kyivskyi district. According to preliminary information, no reports of injuries there had been received.

In the Kholodnohirskyi district, a Russian drone hit a residential apartment building. Information about the consequences of the evening attack is being clarified.

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