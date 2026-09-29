World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous Symptoms

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World Heart Day is observed on September 29. This year, the international campaign calls on people to recognize the signs of cardiovascular disease and seek help in a timely manner.

The history of the initiative, prevention, and symptoms requiring attention are discussed by UNN.

World Heart Day: the history and purpose of the international initiative

The World Heart Federation launched this initiative in partnership with the World Health Organization in 2000. Its aim is to explain how to prevent diseases of the heart and blood vessels and promote access to screening and treatment.

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide. At the same time, many risk factors can be influenced: quitting tobacco, being more physically active, and controlling blood pressure. Prevention is important even when one feels well, as high blood pressure often has no noticeable symptoms.

World Heart Day 2026: the main theme and activities

In 2026, the Don’t Miss a Beat campaign continues — "Don't miss a beat". Its main focus is on signs of disease that go unnoticed or that people ignore. The organizers urge people to recognize warning signs, take care of their hearts, and demand systemic healthcare solutions.

You can join the campaign through the online quiz Are You Heart Smart?, which focuses on myths, symptoms, and risk factors. The Keep the Beat challenge encourages people to be more physically active throughout September and share their results. The federation is also promoting an open letter calling on governments to introduce national plans to combat cardiovascular diseases.

How to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease

The main steps are not smoking, avoiding secondhand smoke, following a balanced diet, and exercising regularly. The diet should include more vegetables, fruit, legumes, and whole-grain products, while sweets and foods high in saturated fats should be limited. In addition, the WHO recommends that adults consume less than 5 grams of salt per day. This is the total amount, including salt in bread, cheese, sausages, sauces, and ready-made meals.

The recommended level of physical activity for adults is 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking. You can start with short walks, gradually increasing their duration. If you have chronic diseases, you should coordinate your level of physical activity with a doctor.

It is important to know your blood pressure and discuss cholesterol and blood glucose testing with your family doctor. If treatment has already been prescribed, you should not stop taking the medication on your own.

Which symptoms of heart problems should not be ignored

Shortness of breath during usual exertion, unusual fatigue, swelling in the legs, recurring irregular heartbeats, or dizziness require medical evaluation. They can have various causes, so attempting to diagnose yourself is dangerous. Sudden pain, pressure, or tightness in the chest, especially if it spreads to the arm, back, neck, or jaw, may also be a sign of a heart attack. Other symptoms include cold sweats, nausea, sudden weakness, and difficulty breathing. A heart attack is not always accompanied by severe chest pain.

Sudden facial asymmetry, weakness in an arm, and speech disturbances may indicate a stroke and also require an immediate call for emergency medical assistance.

If a heart attack is suspected, you must immediately call 103 or 112. Do not wait for it to "go away on its own" or drive yourself to the hospital. Until medical personnel arrive, stop exerting yourself and follow the dispatcher’s instructions. Do not take medication without the dispatcher’s recommendation.

To recap

Earlier, UNN reported on how abnormal heat affects the heart and blood vessels.