$44.820.0350.970.16
ukenru
04:13 PM • 174 views
World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous Symptoms
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 4308 views
What weather should Ukrainians expect at the beginning of October? Forecasters have issued a forecast
02:54 PM • 7418 views
"Just complete bastards" — Zelenskyy said that the enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs on the center of Sumy; there are fatalitiesPhoto
02:38 PM • 10991 views
A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraftPhotoVideo
02:30 PM • 7900 views
EU leaders are set to call on Ukraine to “intensify” reforms - media
02:15 PM • 6916 views
Belgium will deliver three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year — Zelenskyy
12:41 PM • 17868 views
Nations League: Ukraine–Northern Ireland match preview
12:33 PM • 13053 views
In Ukraine, more than half a billion hryvnias has been allocated for backup digital systems of the state amid russian attacks on data centers
11:25 AM • 15292 views
IMF forecasts a $54 billion deficit for Ukraine by 2029 - Bloomberg
10:29 AM • 16414 views
"The message to Moscow is clear" - Rutte makes a new statement on NATO's support for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Main enemy of hens-and-chicks is not frost, but water: how to water, feed, and protect the plantSeptember 29, 06:58 AM • 32304 views
Power outages due to Russian attacks have spread westward - where there is no electricitySeptember 29, 07:17 AM • 8376 views
Andriy Shevchenko celebrates his 50th birthday: the journey from "Dynamo" to the UAFPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 09:13 AM • 24657 views
A Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle amphibian delivered cargo to the front for the first time, covering more than 40 km by land and waterPhotoSeptember 29, 09:43 AM • 10189 views
Cinnabons at home: 5 recipes for fluffy buns with different fillingsPhoto12:47 PM • 14164 views
Publications
World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous Symptoms04:13 PM • 152 views
A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraftPhotoVideo02:38 PM • 10981 views
Cinnabons at home: 5 recipes for fluffy buns with different fillingsPhoto12:47 PM • 14166 views
Nations League: Ukraine–Northern Ireland match preview12:41 PM • 17863 views
Andriy Shevchenko celebrates his 50th birthday: the journey from "Dynamo" to the UAFPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 09:13 AM • 24658 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Mark Rutte
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideo01:55 PM • 5588 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 28919 views
Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"September 29, 12:05 AM • 31026 views
Maria Shriver showed rare photos of her youngest son with Arnold SchwarzeneggerPhotoSeptember 28, 11:06 PM • 30063 views
Ben Stiller revealed what helped him save his marriage after years of separationSeptember 28, 10:05 PM • 29000 views
Actual
Technology
Tu-95
Kh-101
Facebook
Instagram

World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous Symptoms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

September 29 is a reminder about the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and the 2026 campaign “Don’t Miss a Beat.” If you experience symptoms of a heart attack, call 103 or 112.

World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous Symptoms
Illustrative photo

World Heart Day is observed on September 29. This year, the international campaign calls on people to recognize the signs of cardiovascular disease and seek help in a timely manner. 

The history of the initiative, prevention, and symptoms requiring attention are discussed by UNN.

World Heart Day: the history and purpose of the international initiative

The World Heart Federation launched this initiative in partnership with the World Health Organization in 2000. Its aim is to explain how to prevent diseases of the heart and blood vessels and promote access to screening and treatment.

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide. At the same time, many risk factors can be influenced: quitting tobacco, being more physically active, and controlling blood pressure. Prevention is important even when one feels well, as high blood pressure often has no noticeable symptoms.

World Heart Day 2026: the main theme and activities

In 2026, the Don’t Miss a Beat campaign continues — "Don't miss a beat". Its main focus is on signs of disease that go unnoticed or that people ignore. The organizers urge people to recognize warning signs, take care of their hearts, and demand systemic healthcare solutions.

You can join the campaign through the online quiz Are You Heart Smart?, which focuses on myths, symptoms, and risk factors. The Keep the Beat challenge encourages people to be more physically active throughout September and share their results. The federation is also promoting an open letter calling on governments to introduce national plans to combat cardiovascular diseases.

How to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease

The main steps are not smoking, avoiding secondhand smoke, following a balanced diet, and exercising regularly. The diet should include more vegetables, fruit, legumes, and whole-grain products, while sweets and foods high in saturated fats should be limited. In addition, the WHO recommends that adults consume less than 5 grams of salt per day. This is the total amount, including salt in bread, cheese, sausages, sauces, and ready-made meals.

The recommended level of physical activity for adults is 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking. You can start with short walks, gradually increasing their duration. If you have chronic diseases, you should coordinate your level of physical activity with a doctor.

It is important to know your blood pressure and discuss cholesterol and blood glucose testing with your family doctor. If treatment has already been prescribed, you should not stop taking the medication on your own. 

Which symptoms of heart problems should not be ignored

Shortness of breath during usual exertion, unusual fatigue, swelling in the legs, recurring irregular heartbeats, or dizziness require medical evaluation. They can have various causes, so attempting to diagnose yourself is dangerous. Sudden pain, pressure, or tightness in the chest, especially if it spreads to the arm, back, neck, or jaw, may also be a sign of a heart attack. Other symptoms include cold sweats, nausea, sudden weakness, and difficulty breathing. A heart attack is not always accompanied by severe chest pain.

Sudden facial asymmetry, weakness in an arm, and speech disturbances may indicate a stroke and also require an immediate call for emergency medical assistance.

If a heart attack is suspected, you must immediately call 103 or 112. Do not wait for it to "go away on its own" or drive yourself to the hospital. Until medical personnel arrive, stop exerting yourself and follow the dispatcher’s instructions. Do not take medication without the dispatcher’s recommendation.

To recap

Earlier, UNN reported on how abnormal heat affects the heart and blood vessels.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyHealthPublications
World Health Organization