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Power outages due to Russian attacks have spread westward - where there is no electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Due to shelling, some consumers in five regions were left without electricity. No restrictions on electricity supply are forecast for September 29.

Power outages due to Russian attacks have spread westward - where there is no electricity

Russian attacks as of the morning of September 29 left some residents in five regions, including Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, without power. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Energy.

Russian attacks

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, as of the morning some consumers in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions were without power. Restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation allows

- the Ministry of Energy reported.

Russia's attack continues - since morning, there are injured in Kyiv and Odesa, with a strike hitting the railway29.09.26, 09:22 • 1358 views

Will there be scheduled outages

The use of restrictions is not forecast for today

- the Ministry of Energy stated.

However, consumers are asked, where possible, to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 to 16:00—and limit the use of high-powered electrical appliances from 17:00 to 22:00. This helps reduce the load on the power system.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption is showing a downward trend. Today, September 29, as of 09:30, it was 5% lower than at the same time the previous day—Monday. The reason for the change is clear weather in all regions of Ukraine. This contributes to the efficient operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in the amount of energy consumed from the general grid. Yesterday, September 28, the daily consumption peak was recorded in the evening. It was at the same level as the peak on the previous working day—Friday, September 25.

Julia Shramko

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