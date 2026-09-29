Macron after Russia's strike on the National Academy of Sciences: "This is new evidence of the Russian regime's contempt for science and truth"

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to Russia’s strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, calling it yet another manifestation of the Russian regime’s contempt for science and truth. The French leader wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

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Macron emphasized that Russia attacked Ukraine’s largest scientific institution—the National Academy of Sciences.

These strikes are new evidence of the Russian regime’s hostile contempt for science and truth —the French president stated.

Macron assured that support for Ukraine would continue

The French president also linked the strike on the scientific institution to Russia’s daily attacks against Ukraine’s civilian population.

They add to the barbarity of the daily strikes targeting Ukrainian civilians. We share the suffering of the victims and their families —Macron noted.

He assured that France and Europe would continue to support Ukraine "for as long as necessary," remaining side by side with the Ukrainian people.

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