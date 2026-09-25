"A plausible scenario" - Macron commented on plans for a new mobilization of up to 300,000 in Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron said that a scenario involving a new mobilization in Russia, with 300,000 additional soldiers reportedly being called up, appears plausible. He said this in an interview with TF1 and France 2 television channels on the evening of September 24, UNN writes.

Details

"There have indeed been several reports shared by European and American intelligence services, as well as by our Ukrainian friends," Macron said in response to a question about whether he had any information about a new mobilization in Russia.

Asked to clarify whether reports indicated that 300,000 additional servicemen would be called up, Macron said: "Well, this is certainly a scenario that seems plausible to us, and obviously there have been several signs that Russia is organizing for this." "They were waiting for their elections, which have now taken place, so it is obvious that Russia is going to do this. So will they make it public themselves? Will they announce the recruitment of conscripts, or will they do it discreetly?"

He said that this concerned "mobilization, that is, the recruitment of young men to integrate them into the armed forces in order to reinforce the military effort."

"And indeed, the plausible scenario that is frequently being discussed today is around 300,000 men," Macron said.

"The signal Russia is sending today is that we are prepared to make even greater sacrifices in order to seize the entire Donbas," the French president said.

Macron denied the CIA's warning about a possible Russian drone attack on France

Previously

At the end of August Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia could launch a new wave of mobilization after the September elections to the State Duma and recruit at least 300,000 troops to continue the war against Ukraine.