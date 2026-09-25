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The Kremlin has launched a media campaign ahead of the anniversary of the fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The CPD reported on a large-scale propaganda campaign by Russia in the occupied territories ahead of the anniversary of the pseudo-referendums. The goal is to conceal the consequences of the aggression.

The Kremlin has launched a media campaign ahead of the anniversary of the fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine — CPD

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Kremlin propaganda has launched a large-scale media campaign to mark the anniversary of the fake "referendums". This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this kind of media noise is aimed at erasing from society’s memory the real price of the arrival of the "Russian world."

In their celebratory reports, propagandists for some reason do not mention entire cities wiped off the face of the earth by Russian bombardments, the thousands of people killed, or the lives shattered by Russian aggression

- the CCD points out.

They add that Russia has brought only death, destruction, and a humanitarian collapse to Ukrainian soil, while deceitful propaganda cannot conceal the occupiers’ war crimes.

Let us recall

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia’s "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories are illegal and do not create any legal grounds for extending Russian jurisdiction to Ukrainian territories.

Putin has ultimately turned the State Duma elections into a "referendum on the war" — CPD18.09.26, 03:48 • 13296 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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