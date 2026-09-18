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Putin has ultimately turned the State Duma elections into a "referendum on the war" — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Putin urged Russians to vote as a contribution to victory and support for the army. The CPD considers this an attempt to turn the elections into a referendum on the war.

Putin has ultimately turned the State Duma elections into a "referendum on the war" — CPD

Against the backdrop of growing war fatigue in Russian society and declining real support for it among the population, dictator Vladimir Putin is resorting to crude political manipulation. He is attempting to artificially link participation in the illegitimate State Duma elections with support for the Russian army and the war against Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in his address before voting began, the dictator urged Russians to go to polling stations, calling participation in the vote a "joint contribution to Russia's victory."

Putin stated directly that the election results should demonstrate to the army that "millions of people stand behind the soldiers." He also said that he was counting on "the victory of true patriots" — above all, participants in the war against Ukraine

— the CCD points out.

There, they assess that such rhetoric indicates the Kremlin's desire to turn the electoral process into a "referendum in support of the war."

"By equating participation in voting with a \"patriotic duty\" and \"trust in the military,\" the Kremlin authorities seek to create the illusion of mass support for the war and impose collective responsibility on Russians for the continuation of hostilities," the CCD concludes.

To remind you

Russians who are abroad are facing blocked access to remote electronic voting systems ahead of the State Duma elections.

Fake turnout: occupiers are forcing pensioners to attend "elections" — CPD12.09.26, 03:31 • 5313 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
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