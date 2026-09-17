The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to approve the transfer of 10 Patriot missiles from Germany to Ukraine. This is stated in a notice from the State Department published in the journal on the proceedings and activities of the U.S. Congress, reports UNN.

Details

According to the State Department notice, Berlin cannot transfer U.S. weapons to a third party without Washington’s consent. The agreement provides for the transfer to Kyiv of 10 MIM-104E GEM-T Patriot interceptors worth $29.6 million, which Germany previously received.

The document was submitted to Congress on August 14. The transfer may take place after the established period for reviewing the agreement expires. However, this can happen only if lawmakers do not object.

Reminder

The United States launched about 82 Patriot and THAAD missiles, intercepting 18 of 20 Iranian ballistic missiles. That averages more than four interceptor missiles per target, while Ukraine, due to an ammunition shortage, is forced to use Patriot missiles much more sparingly.