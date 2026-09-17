Two explosions were heard in Poland; the fire service is determining the circumstances

In Łódź, Poland, two loud explosions were reportedly heard; there is no official information at this time, UNN reports, citing Fakt.

Details

At around 11:40, two loud sounds resembling explosions were heard in Łódź. The fire service confirmed that it heard the sounds, but had not received any reports of actual explosions.

"No specific reports have been received," said Jędrzej Pawlak, a spokesperson for the Łódź Voivodeship Headquarters of the State Fire Service.

According to the latest information, the sound resembling an explosion was caused by military aircraft flying in an easterly direction.

In a comment to Fakt, the fire service spokesperson stressed that rescuers had also heard the noise and were currently determining its source.

"At this point, we have no information indicating that any emergency incident has occurred," he added.

In Poland, a crater from an explosion was shown after a rocket flew over during Russia's attack on Ukraine