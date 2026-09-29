The Armed Forces of Ukraine have turned Soviet BTR-60s into kamikaze robots to breach Russian defenses

The Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine used old Soviet BTR-60 armored personnel carriers as remotely controlled kamikaze vehicles to breach Russian military positions during Operation "Vivaldi." Defense Express reports this, citing the corps' press service, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian troops used this equipment during an operation to liberate the settlements of Nove, Ridkodub, and Katerynivka in the Lyman sector of Donetsk region.

These are armored personnel carriers whose design dates back to the late 1950s and 1960s. Instead of being used for their original purpose, the old vehicles were converted into ground-based robotic systems capable of delivering explosives to enemy positions without a crew.

Why old APCs are being turned into kamikazes

One of the main advantages of this solution is the ability to use armored vehicles already available to the military but which, due to their age, may be less suitable for use as conventional armored personnel carriers. At the same time, the vehicles retain sufficient off-road capability and can carry a considerable payload.

The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone

Remote control also makes it possible to direct the armored vehicle toward its target without risking the crew. Defense Express notes that details of the BTR-60 control system's implementation have not been disclosed.

Russian forces had previously used similar tactics, packing MT-LB vehicles and T-54/55 tanks with explosives. However, in some cases, the Russian crew had to drive the vehicle to the launch position and abandon it before the attack, creating an additional risk for the personnel.

The BTR-60 was developed in the late 1950s, while the widely used BTR-60PB modification appeared in 1967. Ukraine received such armored personnel carriers both from its own storage bases and as part of military aid.

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