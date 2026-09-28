Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine

September ends with a very challenging astrological picture. One of the most tense weeks of the year lies ahead, and the first days of October will require particular attention. Professional astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko told UNN about this specifically.

Details

According to the astrologer, the main event of the new week will be a powerful T-square involving Mars, Pluto, and Mercury — planets whose tense interaction may significantly increase the level of conflict both in the lives of individuals and in global processes. Meanwhile, the second important event will be the beginning of Venus’s retrograde motion. "And for Ukraine, this week may prove especially significant, as transiting aspects will activate important points in our country’s natal chart. So this time, the main advice for the week is — do not rush, do not provoke conflicts, do not take unnecessary risks, and pay particular attention to decisions that may have long-term consequences," the expert says.

According to her, at the beginning of the week, on September 28, Mars will move into Leo.

"This transit itself cannot be called negative. On the contrary, Mars in Leo brings a great deal of energy, courage, confidence in one’s own abilities, and a desire to act on a grand scale. This is a time of bold initiatives, ambition, creativity, fighting for one’s interests, and the desire to make oneself heard. People may become more determined, active, and courageous. At the political level, the role of individuals and leaders, bold statements, and strong-willed decisions may increase. But there is one problem. Almost immediately, this powerful Martian energy enters one of the most challenging configurations of the year," Kseniia Bazylenko explains.

At the same time, according to her, the most tense period of the week will occur from October 1 to 3.

"At the beginning of October, Mars in Leo enters into a harsh opposition with Pluto in Aquarius. At the same time, Mercury moves from Libra into Scorpio and joins this configuration, forming a tense Mercury — Mars — Pluto T-square. Its peak activity will occur on October 2–3. This is a very powerful concentration of energy," the astrologer says.

She explains that Mars symbolizes action, struggle, strength, and military activity. Pluto is associated with power, major transformations, and the struggle for control, while Mercury, having moved into Scorpio, makes our thinking much deeper but at the same time more critical, categorical, and uncompromising.

"On the one hand, this is an excellent time for deep analysis, investigations, the search for hidden information, and the ability to get to the heart of a problem. On the other hand, words may become weapons. People may react more sharply to criticism, defend their position more harshly, provoke conflicts, or try to prove they are right at any cost. Therefore, from October 1 to 3, it is very important to control not only your actions but also your words," the expert warns.

From the perspective of mundane astrology, the combination of Mars, Pluto, and Mercury in such a tense configuration may indicate a period of a sharp escalation of contradictions.

"The struggle for power and influence may intensify, tensions between states may grow, harsh political statements may be made, and decisions whose consequences may be long-lasting may be adopted. Existing military conflicts require particular attention. Their escalation or the emergence of new flashpoints of confrontation cannot be ruled out. During such periods, much depends on the decisions of people who hold power and have the ability to influence major political and military processes," Kseniia Bazylenko says.

She emphasizes that in the astrological tradition, tense interactions between Mars and Pluto are also considered periods requiring heightened attention to industrial accidents, fires, explosions, and extreme natural phenomena. Therefore, the first days of October require particular caution.

"In everyday life, it is worth being more careful while driving and when handling equipment and fire, avoiding unjustified risks, and not getting drawn into conflicts that may very quickly spiral out of control," the astrologer noted.

At the same time, according to the astrologer’s observations, Venus will turn retrograde on October 3.

"This very week, another important astrological period begins. On October 3, Venus turns retrograde, a movement that will last until mid-November. And Venus is our relationships, feelings, sympathies, personal values, beauty and, of course, money. Therefore, over the next month and a half, many of these issues may require reassessment. In personal life, people from the past, former partners, old feelings and problems that were never fully resolved at the time may return," the expert emphasized.

Kseniia Bazylenko explains that the first part of the retrograde cycle may be particularly emotional while Venus moves through Scorpio.

"This is a sign of strong passions, deep attachments, jealousy, trust, sexuality, shared resources and financial obligations. Therefore, if someone from the past suddenly reappears in your life, do not rush to perceive it as a sign of fate. Sometimes the past returns not to stay, but so that we can finally understand why that story once ended," she noted.

In addition, the financial sphere will also require special attention. According to Kseniia Bazylenko, from an astrological perspective, the period of retrograde Venus is better suited to reviewing one’s budget, old financial agreements and personal attitude toward money than to making major new financial decisions.

"If possible, it is worth being more cautious about large loans, borrowings, significant investments and expensive purchases. Likewise, this is not the best time for radical experiments with one’s appearance or expensive aesthetic procedures if they can safely be postponed until a more neutral period. And one more important point: at the end of October, retrograde Mercury will join retrograde Venus. Therefore, matters that have long been nearly completed, important agreements and issues that cannot be postponed should gradually be brought to a logical conclusion already now," the expert explained.

What the stars foretell for Ukraine

"For Ukraine, the beginning of October may become especially important. The transiting T-square of Mars, Pluto and Mercury is superimposed on sensitive points in Ukraine’s natal chart and activates the themes of the 1st, 7th and 9th houses. In mundane astrology, this is a highly indicative combination. The first house is associated with the state itself and its population. The seventh concerns relations with other countries, partners and open adversaries, as well as issues of war and peace. The ninth concerns international politics, legal matters, agreements and processes that extend far beyond a single state. Therefore, in the first days of October, I would pay particularly close attention to the military situation, international negotiations and decisions that directly concern Ukraine," says Kseniia Bazylenko.

According to her, issues concerning relations with partners and the adversary may become more acute, while difficult negotiations, important statements or decisions at the international level may emerge.

"This does not necessarily mean only a negative scenario. Tense aspects often force a situation to move forward when it has remained unresolved for a long time. But the process itself may be difficult," the expert emphasized.

In addition, she pointed out another interesting indicator. In particular, retrograde Venus will pass through the 9th house of Ukraine’s horoscope, so in the coming weeks the issue of international financial and material support may arise again.

"There may be a return to negotiations, aid programs and agreements that were launched earlier. Some things may receive a second chance, some may require a review of their terms, while certain issues may face delays or restrictions. The exact direction in which this topic will develop will become clearer from the aspects Venus forms during its retrograde movement," the astrologer noted.

October 4 — a time to stop and catch your breath

Ksenia Bazylenko notes that at the end of such a busy week, the Sun forms an opposition to Saturn. You may feel tired, pressured by circumstances, short on energy, or as though everything is moving more slowly than you would like. "And the main thing here is not to try to break through closed doors at any cost. It would be better to spend Sunday more calmly: do not overburden yourself, do not take on unnecessary responsibility, do not make serious decisions while tired, and give yourself the opportunity to recover," the expert says.

Ksenia Bazylenko’s main advice for the week

According to her, the week from September 28 to October 4 is a week that requires not fear, but awareness and caution.

"Not every conflict requires our participation. Not every provocation requires a response. Not every decision needs to be made immediately. Especially from October 1–3, it is worth controlling your emotions, words, and impulsive actions, avoiding unjustified risks, and paying closer attention to your personal safety. At the same time, remember: even the most difficult astrological configurations do not cancel out our ability to think, choose, and act consciously. Sometimes the greatest strength lies not in entering a fight, but in stopping in time. Take care of yourselves and those you love. With love and respect, your astrologer Ksenia," the expert concluded.

Horoscope for the period from September 28 to October 4

Aries

This week, much will depend on your ability to listen to other people. Partnerships, important agreements, cooperation, or issues that have long required an honest conversation may come to the forefront. Do not try to prove that you are right at any cost — right now, you can achieve much more through diplomacy. In the second half of the week, the emotional atmosphere becomes more tense, so do not rush to respond to provocations. Sometimes one calm conversation can resolve what cannot be resolved by force.

Advice for the week: look for allies, not rivals.

Taurus

The week calls for bringing order to your daily life. Perhaps many small tasks, work assignments, or household matters that you have constantly been putting off have accumulated. Now is a good time to gradually deal with them and clear space for something new. Pay attention to your routine as well. Do not try to do everything at once: your body needs sleep, proper nutrition, movement, and rest. At work, it is better to avoid conflicts over minor issues.

Advice for the week: order in small things will restore a sense of control over the big ones.

Gemini

For you, the week may be bright and creative. You may want more vitality, beauty, romance, communication, and pleasant emotions. Personal relationships, matters concerning children, or an activity that brings you genuine pleasure may become more active. It is a good time to return to creativity, a hobby, or an idea that you once put aside. But closer to the middle of the week, do not let emotions govern important decisions, especially if the situation concerns love.

Advice for the week: allow yourself joy, but do not lose your common sense.

Cancer

The main themes of the week may be home and family. You may want more comfort, peace, and time with your loved ones. Family matters that finally need to be discussed may resurface, or you may feel the desire to change something at home. Do not take on the role of the person who must solve everyone’s problems. The second half of the week is emotionally difficult, so take particular care of the atmosphere in your family and do not take external tension out on those you love.

Advice for the week: your home should be a place of recovery, not another battlefield.

Leo

For you, this is one of the most important weeks of the year in terms of self-control. You may have a great deal of energy. You may feel an overwhelming desire to act, stand up for yourself, respond to injustice, and immediately resolve whatever does not suit you. But this week, it is especially important for Leos not to cross the line. Avoid aggression, dangerous arguments, impulsive actions, and the desire to win at any cost. Be careful behind the wheel and do not take risks where they can be avoided. You have enough strength right now. The task is to use it wisely.

Advice of the week: true strength is manifested not in aggression, but in the ability to control yourself.

Virgo

Money, resources, and your sense of stability are in the spotlight. This is a good week to look at where your money is going, review your budget, and understand which expenses are truly necessary and which you can do without. Ideas for additional income or more effective use of what you already have may arise. However, it is better not to make major financial decisions under the influence of fear or emotions.

Advice of the week: right now, it is important not only to earn more, but also to manage wisely what you already have.

Libra

It is your time to step into the spotlight. This week, you should pay more attention to your own desires, plans, appearance, and how you envision the next stage of your life. You may feel that the time has come to change something. And this really is a good moment for an internal reset. But do not rush to destroy the old simply because you want immediate changes. First, understand exactly what you want.

Advice of the week: put yourself first, but do not lose your balance.

Scorpio

A special period is beginning for you. This week, it is better to slow down a little, talk less about your plans, and observe more closely what is happening around you. At the same time, Scorpios in particular need to pay close attention to their own thoughts and emotions. Do not let resentment, jealousy, or the desire to sort everything out here and now push you into rash decisions. Love and money require special attention. People or feelings from the past, old financial issues, and unfinished stories may return. Do not rush to resume former relationships simply because your emotions have become strong again. This is not the time for thoughtless major expenses either.

Advice of the week: observe, analyze, and give yourself time — far from everything needs to be resolved immediately.

Sagittarius

This week may reveal a great deal through the people around you. Friends, colleagues, like-minded people, and professional connections may play an important role in your plans. An interesting idea, proposal, or necessary information may come through another person. At the same time, take a closer look at your social circle. Not everyone who says the right words is truly ready to support you through their actions. It would also be good to review your long-term goals: do you still need everything you are striving for?

Advice of the week: keep close the people with whom you can not only dream, but also move forward.

Capricorn

Professional matters may come to the forefront. You may have to prove yourself, take responsibility, or make a decision that will affect the future direction of your work. Your actions may be more noticeable than usual, so not only what you do matters, but also how you present yourself. Do not enter into a confrontation with management or authoritative people merely on principle. If a difficult situation arises, strategy is stronger than direct conflict right now.

Advice of the week: think not about an immediate victory, but about your long-term position.

Aquarius

This is also one of the most stressful weeks of the year for you, so the main rule is not to act rashly. Events may force you to reconsider your beliefs, plans, or attitude toward a situation that has long caused inner resistance. Be especially cautious in conflicts. Do not allow yourself to be drawn into a “who will prevail” battle. If you feel that a conversation is becoming aggressive, it is better to stop in time. Also pay closer attention to trips, travel, documents, and important information.

Advice of the week: do not waste your energy on a fight that can be avoided. A cool head is your main advantage right now.

Pisces

This week, issues concerning shared money, debts, obligations, or financial arrangements with other people may arise. It would be good to sort out what has long remained unclear: check payments, documents, the terms of agreements, and your own financial obligations. But the week is not only about money. It may bring deep inner experiences and a desire to finally free yourself from what is emotionally exhausting. Do not be afraid to reconsider something, but do not take drastic steps while in a state of intense emotion.

Advice for the week: let go of what drains your resources, and protect what truly has value.