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Kurt Cobain's final days recalled ahead of Nirvana receiving an MTV award

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Kurt Cobain died in April 1994 after struggling with addiction and crises. In 2026, Nirvana will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs.

Kurt Cobain's final days recalled ahead of Nirvana receiving an MTV award

Ahead of Nirvana receiving the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the 2026 MTV VMAs, American media outlets once again recalled the final weeks of the band's frontman Kurt Cobain's life. The musician died in April 1994 at the age of 27 after a long struggle with addiction and a series of crisis events, E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Several weeks before his death, Cobain was hospitalized in Rome after taking a large amount of Rohypnol along with alcohol. He remained in a coma for about 20 hours. His wife, Courtney Love, later called the incident the musician's first suicide attempt.

Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emerged27.09.26, 05:06 • 27522 views

At the end of March, family members, friends, and Nirvana member Krist Novoselic organized an intervention, trying to persuade Cobain to undergo treatment. He eventually agreed and went to a rehabilitation center in California, but left it just 2 days later.

Last conversation with Courtney Love

Before leaving for the rehabilitation center, Cobain purchased a shotgun with a friend. On April 1, he spoke to Courtney Love by phone for the last time.

Just remember that no matter what happens, I love you

Love recalled him saying.

After that, the musician disappeared. On April 8, an electrician who had arrived at Cobain's Seattle home to install a security system found him dead. The King County Medical Examiner's Office officially ruled the death a suicide. More than 30 years after Cobain's death, Nirvana will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2026 MTV VMAs for the band's influence on the music industry and pop culture.

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Stepan Haftko

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