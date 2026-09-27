In Kyiv, a drone attacked the River Mall shopping and entertainment center, social media report

A Russian attack drone crashed near the River Mall shopping center on the Left Bank of Kyiv. Local Telegram channels reported this on September 27, according to UNN.

Details

However, there is currently no official confirmation that the shopping center or its premises were damaged. No information about injured or killed people has been received either.

At the same time, the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported on his official Telegram channel that at around 4:00 p.m., a four-story non-residential building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District came under attack. At the time this article was being prepared, the available reports contained no information about anyone killed or injured as a result of the strike. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

It is currently known only that a major fire is raging at the site of the strike.

We remind you

On Sunday, September 27, as a result of an enemy attack in the capital, a service station caught fire in Kyiv's Solomianskyi District; in another district, a man was killed when a non-residential building was hit.