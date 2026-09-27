An enemy attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a man, and a fire broke out at a car repair shop
Kyiv • UNN
In the Solomianskyi district, UAV debris caused a fire at a car repair shop. In another district, a man was killed in a non-residential building.
In the capital, an auto repair shop caught fire in the Solomianskyi district as a result of an enemy attack; in another district, a man was killed when a non-residential building was hit, UNN reports.
Details
In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, a one-story auto repair shop building caught fire after being hit by a UAV.
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of rescuers, the fire was prevented from spreading to a nearby catering establishment.
The fire was extinguished at around 3 a.m.
At another location, a non-residential building was hit. During firefighting operations, the body of a man was found.
The fire was extinguished.
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