An enemy attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a man, and a fire broke out at a car repair shop

A large-scale fire following Russia’s attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

In the capital, an auto repair shop caught fire in the Solomianskyi district as a result of an enemy attack; in another district, a man was killed when a non-residential building was hit, UNN reports.

Details

In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, a one-story auto repair shop building caught fire after being hit by a UAV.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of rescuers, the fire was prevented from spreading to a nearby catering establishment.

The aftermath of Russia’s nighttime attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

The fire was extinguished at around 3 a.m.

At another location, a non-residential building was hit. During firefighting operations, the body of a man was found.

The fire was extinguished.

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