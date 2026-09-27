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How many aerial targets did the air defense shoot down during the nighttime attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 170 drones, including 76 jet-powered Shaheds. Hits were recorded at 18 locations.

How many aerial targets did the air defense shoot down during the nighttime attack on Ukraine

During the night of September 27, Russia attacked Ukraine with 170 drones of various types, including 76 jet-powered "Shahed" drones. Ukraine’s Air Force reports that air defenses shot down or suppressed 147 enemy UAVs, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy launched Shahed-type attack UAVs, "Gerbera" drones, and "Parody" decoy drones from the territory of Russia and temporarily occupied Donetsk and Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

Hits were recorded at 18 locations

As of 07:30, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 147 enemy drones. At the same time, hits by air attack weapons were recorded at 18 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at another 8.

The Air Force emphasized that the attack is ongoing—several enemy UAVs remain in Ukraine’s airspace.

It became known how many troops and pieces of equipment the Russians lost at the front over the past day27.09.26, 07:13 • 880 views

Stepan Haftko

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