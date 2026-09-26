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Venezuela’s acting president returned from the United States without agreements or an election date

Kyiv • UNN

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Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, concluded her visit to the United States without any specific agreements or an election date. Experts predict that preparing for the vote will take at least 12 months.

Venezuela’s acting president returned from the United States without agreements or an election date

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez returned home from the United States without any agreements having been concluded and without a date for elections being set. Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Rodríguez arrived in New York for a session of the UN General Assembly to discuss agreements in the areas of debt, energy and mining, and to demonstrate that the country, which had previously been under sanctions, was once again open for business after her predecessor was removed from power in January.

In her speech at the UN, she promised that the South American country — an OPEC member — would hold elections as part of a transition to "full-fledged democracy

"She left with joint photographs with US President Donald Trump, but did not conclude any specific agreements," the publication notes.

This was her first visit to the United States since Maduro was captured. According to analysts, it demonstrated Washington’s deep control over her administration and pointed to Venezuela’s need for new alliances that would align with Trump’s aspirations

— the publication notes.

In his speech, Trump did not mention Rodríguez by name, and no official report on their brief one-on-one meeting was released. Left-wing leaders from other countries that had once supported Maduro kept their distance. Meanwhile, Venezuelans living in the United States held a protest near the UN building, carrying posters depicting Rodríguez in an orange prison jumpsuit.

For nine months, Rodríguez avoided hints that elections would be held, while US officials tempered expectations, noting that it would take time. Now analysts and Venezuela’s opposition parties emphasize that time to set a date is running out.

Experts believe that Venezuela will need at least 12 months to establish reliable governing bodies and organize voting.

Inter-American Development Bank considers a $2.5 billion loan for Caracas

Ahead of the Venezuelan delegation’s visit, sources reported that talks with US officials, multilateral creditors, the governments of allied countries, as well as energy and mining companies, were expected to conclude with the signing of agreements — even if preliminary ones.

Venezuela’s energy deal with the United States will last 25 years and provide for the production of 1.5 million barrels of oil per day – Delcy Rodríguez30.08.26, 07:58 • 9944 views

Olga Rozgon

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