In Poland, a Ukrainian suspected of attacking a monastery was placed under a preventive measure

The District Court in Jarosław remanded Ukrainian national Ihor M. in custody for three months. He is suspected of attacking a monastery, during which a priest was killed and four other people were injured. Due to his health condition, the man will serve the preventive measure in a hospital. Polsat News reports, UNN writes.

On Saturday, the District Court in Jarosław granted the prosecutor’s motion to apply pretrial detention to Ihor M. However, the man will serve it in a hospital setting.

The court granted the prosecutor’s motion and ordered the suspect to be held in pretrial detention for three months. Due to the suspect’s health condition, he was not brought to court; the court’s ruling states that the measure is to be carried out in a hospital setting. - said Bożena Harasz-Wołoszyn, a representative of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Przemyśl.

We remind you

In Poland, one person was killed and four were injured in a knife attack at a monastery of Benedictine nuns in Jarosław, in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship. Clergy members are among those injured. Police detained a 31-year-old Ukrainian national.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, said that the detained Ukrainian national may have had mental disorders and is in hospital.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the crime at the monastery of Benedictine nuns in Jarosław, committed by a Ukrainian national, and stressed that he was shocked by this evil.