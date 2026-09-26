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Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: two people may be trapped under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

A Russian drone struck a private house in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire and destruction. An apartment building and a non-residential premises were also damaged.

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: two people may be trapped under the rubble

The enemy launched a strike on Zaporizhzhia during the night of Saturday, September 26. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, two people are currently likely to be trapped under the rubble,

Fires broke out, and there is destruction. ... A Russian drone struck a private house in one of the city’s districts. A fire broke out. Two people may be under the rubble

- Fedorov said.

He also reported damage to a residential building and a non-residential premises in Zaporizhzhia.

Later, Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, showed footage of the clearing of rubble from the destroyed building.

We remind you

On September 21 Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, damaging residential buildings, a higher education institution building, and a shopping center.

The Russians attacked two medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia in the morning; one person was injured25.09.26, 07:31 • 27250 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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