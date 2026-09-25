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The Russian attack destroyed the "Sushiya" warehouse along with all its inventory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

As a result of the Russian attack on September 25, the "Sushiya" company's warehouse containing goods and packaging was destroyed. The restaurants and delivery service continue to operate.

The Russian attack destroyed the "Sushiya" warehouse along with all its inventory

On Friday, September 25, a warehouse belonging to the "Sushiya" restaurant chain was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack, along with all its stock and packaging. The company reported this on social media, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that all restaurants and delivery services continue to operate.

We will do everything possible to restore the necessary supplies as quickly as possible, provide a full menu, and ensure uninterrupted operations. We express our sincere condolences to our logistics partners. We ask for your understanding and support

- the statement reads.

We would like to remind you

In Kyiv region, on September 25, one of the warehouses of McDonald’s logistics partner was damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack by the Russian armed forces. The company confirmed that no one was injured and that the chain’s restaurants continue to operate as usual.

Russian drones struck a McDonald's warehouse - Zelenskyy showed the latest aftermath in Kyiv25.09.26, 16:28 • 3118 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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