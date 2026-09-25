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Russian drones struck a McDonald's warehouse - Zelenskyy showed the latest aftermath in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

Russia attacked a McDonald’s warehouse in Kyiv with a drone. Four people were killed and seven injured, including a child, as a result of the strike on the office building.

Russian drones struck a McDonald's warehouse - Zelenskyy showed the latest aftermath in Kyiv

Russia struck a warehouse used by "McDonald's" with drones during its ongoing attack on Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on social media on September 25, showing the aftermath of the enemy strike in Kyiv, UNN writes.

What is known about the consequences of Russia's attack in Kyiv as of now

"As of this time, four people are known to have been killed as a result of Russia's drone strike on an office building in Kyiv. My condolences to the families and loved ones. Seven more people were injured, including a child. I thank all our emergency services, which always promptly help people after Russian attacks," Zelenskyy wrote.

Russia continues to attack Kyiv: another medical facility damaged, more than 30 people injured25.09.26, 16:22 • 994 views

Russia's strike on McDonald's warehouse

There were also drone strikes today on a warehouse used by McDonald's. An attack drone against ordinary products. The Russians are constantly expanding their escalation operation: American and other businesses, data centers, internet providers—everything that constitutes ordinary life is simply a target for Russia. All of this undermines people's ability to stay connected, study, and work

- Zelenskyy reported.

The President emphasized: "It is important that the world's response to all this exists and that Russia feels the consequences of its terror. Our long-range capabilities and the world's sanctions must work together precisely toward this—to create concrete consequences for Russia."

"Absolutely bestial and sickening strike" - Zelenskyy, following Russia's attack on Kyiv, warned of risks from Russia before winter25.09.26, 11:03 • 20598 views

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