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Russia continues to attack Kyiv: another medical facility damaged, more than 30 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

A medical facility was damaged in the Solomianskyi district; three people, including a child, were hospitalized. Overall, five people were killed and 31 injured.

Russia continues to attack Kyiv: another medical facility damaged, more than 30 people injured
Illustrative photo

In Kyiv, another medical facility was damaged as a result of the occupier's attacks, and three people who were nearby were hospitalized. As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, a total of 31 people were injured and five were killed in the capital today, UNN reports.

Another medical facility in the capital was damaged as a result of the enemy's attack. In the Solomianskyi district. Three people who were near the medical facility were hospitalized, including one child 

- Klitschko reported.

According to the mayor, 31 people were injured in the capital today as a result of enemy attacks.

Fifteen of the injured are staying in in-patient departments of Kyiv hospitals, including two children. Five Kyiv residents were killed as a result of the enemy's attacks, including one child 

- Klitschko concluded.

In Kyiv, the building of the High Council of Justice was damaged as a result of a Russian strike; there are casualties25.09.26, 12:41 • 4076 views

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