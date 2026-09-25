Russia continues to attack Kyiv: another medical facility damaged, more than 30 people injured

In Kyiv, another medical facility was damaged as a result of the occupier's attacks, and three people who were nearby were hospitalized. As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, a total of 31 people were injured and five were killed in the capital today, UNN reports.

Another medical facility in the capital was damaged as a result of the enemy's attack. In the Solomianskyi district. Three people who were near the medical facility were hospitalized, including one child

According to the mayor, 31 people were injured in the capital today as a result of enemy attacks.

Fifteen of the injured are staying in in-patient departments of Kyiv hospitals, including two children. Five Kyiv residents were killed as a result of the enemy's attacks, including one child