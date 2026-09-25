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In Kyiv, the building of the High Council of Justice was damaged as a result of a Russian strike; there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

In Kyiv, the HCJ building was damaged in a Russian attack, and the body’s operations have been temporarily suspended. The number of people injured has risen to 17, including a nine-year-old child.

In Kyiv, the building of the High Council of Justice was damaged as a result of a Russian strike; there are casualties
Strike on the High Council of Justice. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

As a result of another attack by Russian forces on Kyiv, the building of the High Council of Justice was damaged. The press service reports this. The HCJ reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to preliminary information, six people were injured.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The aftermath of the attack is currently being dealt with, and information about the extent of the damage is being clarified

- the statement reads.

The High Council of Justice reports that the body is temporarily unable to operate.

The mayor of Kyiv also reported that the number of injured had risen to 17. Eight injured people are receiving treatment in city hospitals. Among them is a 9-year-old child.

Impact in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Recall

On September 25, a Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kyiv: a 14-year-old boy was killed, and nine people were injured. Zelenskyy warned that Russia would only escalate by winter unless pressure was applied.

Olga Rozgon

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