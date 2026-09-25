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"Absolutely bestial and sickening strike" - Zelenskyy, following Russia's attack on Kyiv, warned of risks from Russia before winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

A Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kyiv: a 14-year-old boy was killed and nine people were injured. Zelenskyy warned that before winter, Russia would only escalate if there was no pressure.

"Absolutely bestial and sickening strike" - Zelenskyy, following Russia's attack on Kyiv, warned of risks from Russia before winter
What is happening at the site of Russia's attack in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Ukraine has continued to face a constant threat of Russian attacks since the morning of September 25. In Kyiv, the number of people injured after Russia's strike on a high-rise building is rising; a child has been killed. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes: Russia will only escalate by winter if there is no pressure, which Ukraine has openly informed its partners about, UNN writes.

Consequences in Kyiv

"In the morning, the Russians struck a residential high-rise building in Kyiv with a drone. Unfortunately, a 14-year-old boy was killed. My condolences to his family and loved ones," Zelenskyy reacted on social media to the Russian strikes.

According to him, the fire was extinguished at the scene, while rescuers continue to deal with the aftermath.

"An absolutely savage and sick strike, devoid of any military logic," the President emphasized.

Aftermath of Russia's attack in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The number of people injured in the capital since morning has approached 10.

"There are currently 9 people injured in the capital. Seven of them are in the Pecherskyi district. 8 injured people have been hospitalized. A 14-year-old boy was killed as a result of the enemy's attack," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on social media on September 25.

How many regions Russia has attacked since the beginning of the day

Since morning, there has been a virtually constant threat of strikes in our regions. In total, eight regions have come under attack since the beginning of the day. One person was killed in Odesa as a result of a repeated strike on a postal terminal. In Zaporizhzhia, a medical clinic was struck while people were there. There are injured people in the Sumy and Mykolaiv regions

- Zelenskyy reported.

Zelenskyy's reaction

"In recent days, Ukraine openly informed its partners during our meetings: Russia will only escalate by winter if there is no pressure. For diplomacy to work, American sanctions must be implemented and European sanctions strengthened. Our partners hold the keys to peace – through strength. The Russians must understand that they will not be able to wait this out and that the war must be ended. I thank everyone who is helping," the President emphasized.

Julia Shramko

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