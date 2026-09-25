The first Weddell seal pup near "Vernadsky" has been named

The first Weddell seal pup born this season near the Ukrainian Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky" has been given a name. It is a female — she has been named Sally. The National Antarctic Scientific Center reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the name was proposed by an Instagram user under the nickname kasai_san.dra (Oleksandra Kasai). She associated it with Ukrainian rescuers, as September 17, when the polar researchers reported the birth of the seal pup, was Rescue Worker’s Day in Ukraine.

Our polar researchers really liked the idea. So now a seal named Sally lives on Winter Island, and Oleksandra will receive the promised gift from us — a patch from the 31st expedition — the statement says.

It is reported that around a thousand names for the seal pup were proposed on social media in total. Among them were Kuyovdyk and Droni.

By the way, another Weddell pup was born near "Vernadsky", but this time it is a male — the polar researchers teased.

Let us remind you

The first Weddell seal pup of this season was born near the Ukrainian Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky". The pup was born on neighboring Winter Island, which is located opposite Galindez Island.

Ukrainian polar explorers share footage of a Weddell seal sleeping in Antarctica