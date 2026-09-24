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Dozens of delegates left the UN hall during Netanyahu's speech

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Dozens of delegates walked out of the UN General Assembly hall when Netanyahu began speaking. He called them "moral cowards."

Dozens of delegates left the UN hall during Netanyahu's speech
Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Dozens of UN delegates left the hall when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his speech on Thursday at the General Assembly meeting attended by world leaders, reports UNN, citing Reuters.

Calling them “moral cowards,” Netanyahu urged everyone who shared that position to leave before he began speaking.

Netanyahu said that Iran tried to kill one of his sons25.08.26, 01:57 • 3847 views

In addition

The UN remains the main venue for meetings of the 193 member states and their leaders. About 130 heads of state and government, as well as dozens of ministers, are expected to speak at the General Assembly, which begins on Tuesday.

Among the key speakers are U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. Both will speak on Tuesday after Secretary-General António Guterres’s opening speech on the state of the world. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was also scheduled to speak — the same prime minister whom New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wanted to arrest over his treatment of Palestinians in Gaza (until he learned that he did not have such authority). For the second year in a row, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not travel to the UN because the United States denied him a visa. 

Antonina Tumanova

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