Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie Recipes

Autumn evenings are perfect for homemade baking. UNN has compiled the top 5 simple cookie recipes that do not require complicated techniques but taste delicious.

Pumpkin cookies

Ingredients:

Butter - 150 g;

Chicken eggs - 2;

Baked pumpkin - 200 g;

Sugar - 70 g;

Vanilla sugar - 5 g;

Baking powder - 10 g;

Wheat flour - 300 g;

Powdered sugar - 20 g.

Preparation:

1. Bake the pumpkin in the oven at 170°C for 15 minutes. Remove the skin and blend the flesh until puréed.

2. Beat the softened butter with the eggs until smooth.

3. Add the pumpkin purée and mix.

4. Add the sugar and vanilla sugar.

5. Sift the flour together with the baking powder and add to the mixture. Stir. The dough should resemble thick sour cream.

6. Using a pastry syringe or a tablespoon, place the dough on a baking sheet.

7. Bake for 12-15 minutes at 190°C. The cooking time depends on the oven.

8. Sprinkle the finished cookies with powdered sugar if desired.

Oatmeal cookies

Ingredients:

Butter - 120 g or 80 g butter and 40 g oil;

Sugar - 100 g;

Egg - 1;

Rolled oats - 1 cup;

Flour - 1 cup;

Baking powder - 0.5 tsp;

Cinnamon - 0.5 tsp;

Salt - 0.5 tsp;

White chocolate - 50 g;

Dried cranberries or raisins - 2 tbsp;

Nuts - 1 tbsp.

Preparation:

1. Mix the softened butter with the sugar using a whisk or fork.

2. Add the egg, salt and cinnamon, then mix again.

3. Add the rolled oats and mix.

4. Sift the flour together with the baking powder.

5. Add the cranberries or raisins, chopped chocolate and nuts. Knead the dough.

6. Divide it into 12-14 portions. You can measure out the portions with a spoon and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

7. Flatten each piece with your palm so that the cookies take on a flat shape.

8. Bake at 180°C for 15-18 minutes.

Sesame cookies

Ingredients:

Flour - 70 g;

Butter - 60 g;

Sugar - 120 g;

Egg - 1;

Vanilla extract - 0.5 tsp or vanilla sugar - 1 sachet;

Lemon juice - 1 tsp;

Sesame seeds - 160 g;

Baking powder - 0.5 tsp;

Salt - 0.5 tsp.

Preparation:

1. Mix the flour, baking powder and salt.

2. Beat the softened butter with the sugar. Add the egg, vanilla and lemon juice. Beat with a mixer for another 20-30 seconds.

3. Gradually incorporate the flour mixture at low speed.

4. Fold in all the sesame seeds with a spatula. They can be toasted beforehand if desired.

5. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

6. Place the dough by the teaspoonful on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving 3-4 cm between the pieces, as the cookies may spread during baking.

7. Bake for 8-15 minutes, depending on the size of the cookies.

How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crust

Chocolate cookies

Ingredients:

Butter - 250 g;

Egg - 1;

Vanilla - to taste;

Baking soda - 0.25 tsp;

Baking powder - 0.25 tsp;

Cocoa - 70 g;

Nuts - 50 g;

Dark chocolate - 100 g;

Flour - 1 cup;

Sugar - 200 g.

Preparation:

1. Rub the softened butter with the sugar. Add the egg and vanilla, and beat until smooth.

2. In a separate bowl, mix the cocoa, flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder.

3. Add the dry mixture to the butter and knead into a smooth dough.

4. Chop the nuts and chocolate and add them to the dough.

5. Form balls approximately the size of a walnut and flatten them into round pieces 5-7 mm thick.

6. Place the cookies on a baking sheet.

7. Bake for 10-15 minutes at 180°C.

Banana cookies

Ingredients:

Large ripe bananas - 2;

Rolled oats - 1 cup;

Nuts - to taste;

Raisins - to taste;

Chocolate - to taste;

Cinnamon - to taste.

Preparation:

1. Mash the bananas and mix them with the rolled oats.

2. Add the nuts, raisins, chocolate and cinnamon.

3. Place the cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

4. Bake at 180°C for 15 minutes.

TOP 7 recipes for homemade pies with seasonal fruit