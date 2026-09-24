A discrepancy of UAH 73.5 million: how much did the NHSU actually pay the Odrex clinic?

In April, the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) told UNN that in 2025 it had paid the Odrex clinic slightly more than UAH 37.5 million under the Medical Guarantees Programme. Several months later, an entirely different figure appeared in the Forbes ranking — UAH 111 million, which, according to the publication, was provided by the company itself. The difference between the figures is about UAH 73.5 million, UNN writes.

Details

Thus, the National Health Service of Ukraine and the private Odesa clinic Odrex effectively named two different amounts that the medical facility allegedly received for the same period. This raises a simple question: how much budgetary funding did Odrex actually receive in 2025 — UAH 37.5 million or UAH 111 million?

In response to a journalist’s inquiry, the NHSU not only named the total amount but also detailed which specific medical services Odrex received funding for in 2025.

The clinic received the largest payment for primary healthcare — about UAH 15.4 million. Odrex received another UAH 11.38 million for treating acute stroke, and more than UAH 5.2 million for inpatient rehabilitation. The NHSU transferred about UAH 2.35 million to the clinic for treating acute myocardial infarction, more than UAH 1.56 million for palliative care, and more than UAH 1.52 million for outpatient rehabilitation.

That is, a significant portion of the payments went toward assisting patients with acute and severe conditions: strokes and heart attacks, as well as subsequent rehabilitation.

Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complications

Against this background, the figure of UAH 111 million cited in the Forbes ranking requires a separate explanation. According to the publication itself, this figure was provided directly by the Odrex clinic.

Thus, the difference between the NHSU’s official response and the data that Odrex itself provided to Forbes amounts to about UAH 73.5 million. This is no longer an error or rounding discrepancy, but an almost threefold difference in the figures for the same year.

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To recall

The company "House of Medicine," which operates under the Odrex brand, reduced its revenue by 24% in 2025, to UAH 839 million, while its profit fell by 44%, to UAH 73 million. This occurred despite overall growth in the private healthcare market, where most major players were instead increasing their turnover.

After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence

The high-profile scandals surrounding the clinic may have been the cause of the "financial hole." According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Odrex appears in 10 criminal proceedings, while former patients and the families of deceased patients publicly describe negative treatment experiences that those affected themselves call "draining money." In addition, people dissatisfied with treatment at the clinic created the StopOdrex public movement, which collects and publishes reviews of the medical facility.

The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations