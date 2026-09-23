"Be vigilant in the coming days" — the NSDC warned of Russia preparing a ballistic strike

REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the russian army is preparing a ballistic strike and also urged Ukrainians to "remain vigilant in the coming days," reports UNN.

The enemy is preparing a ballistic strike; signs of preparations are present. At the same time, Russian "diplomats" are stalling on any real steps toward a ceasefire because this does not fall within their realistic sphere of interest - Kovalenko reported.

The Head of the CCD urged Ukrainians to remain vigilant in the coming days.

Russia struck major Ukrainian data centers - MFA