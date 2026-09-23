"Be vigilant in the coming days" — the NSDC warned of Russia preparing a ballistic strike
Kyiv • UNN
Andrii Kovalenko said there were signs that Russia was preparing a ballistic strike. He urged Ukrainians to remain vigilant over the next few days.
Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the russian army is preparing a ballistic strike and also urged Ukrainians to "remain vigilant in the coming days," reports UNN.
The enemy is preparing a ballistic strike; signs of preparations are present. At the same time, Russian "diplomats" are stalling on any real steps toward a ceasefire because this does not fall within their realistic sphere of interest
The Head of the CCD urged Ukrainians to remain vigilant in the coming days.
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