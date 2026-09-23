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Russia's morning attack on Kyiv claimed one life, and the number of injured is rising

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4788 views

As a result of Russia's morning attack on Kyiv, one person was killed and seven others were injured. Four people are in hospitals.

Russia's morning attack on Kyiv claimed one life, and the number of injured is rising
The aftermath of the strike in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The Russian attack on Kyiv claimed one life, and 7 more people are known to have been injured. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Kyiv City Military Administration on September 23, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, a man who was injured as a result of today's enemy attack died in hospital

- the KCMA said on social media.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the number of injured people was approaching ten.

"As a result of the enemy attack, 8 people were injured in the capital. One of the injured, who was hospitalized in serious condition, died in hospital. Currently, 4 injured people are staying in inpatient departments of city hospitals," Klitschko wrote on social media.

"As of 10:00, 1 person was killed and 7 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on the capital," the KCMA confirmed.

According to Klitschko, the aftermath of the morning Russian attack is being recorded in three districts of the capital.

Russians attacked the railway in Kyiv: a railway worker was injured, and trains are delayed23.09.26, 10:00 • 1790 views

The aftermath of the strike in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Julia Shramko

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