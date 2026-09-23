Russians attacked the railway in Kyiv: a railway worker was injured, and trains are delayed

Russia attacked the railway in Kyiv, injuring a railway worker and affecting the timeliness of train departures from the capital. It is worth being as cautious as possible "these days" near railway facilities amid air-raid alerts. Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", wrote about this on social media on September 23, UNN reports.

What are the consequences of the Russian attack on the railway in Kyiv?

Enemy attacks on the capital continue, and the capital's railway infrastructure is also under fire. As of now: one of our railway workers, returning home from his shift, sustained shrapnel wounds - Pertsovskyi reported.

According to him, the injured man is in hospital.

"The consequences of the attacks are being dealt with promptly, but we are also evacuating people in the event of repeated threats, so there is an impact on the timeliness of train departures from Kyiv. Follow the statuses online on all our resources," he noted.

How to behave near the railway during an alert

"Be as cautious as possible near railway facilities these days—and always! Leave them and go to a shelter AT any level of alert," the head of Ukrzaliznytsia stressed.

According to him, "even at the yellow alert level, passengers may board and disembark only from the underground premises of the Central Railway Station; the same applies to Darnytsia."

"If you are delayed for a train for security reasons, it is not a problem. We will refund 100% of the fare, and you will take the next train. Above all, take care of yourselves," he stated.

Russia attacked two gas stations in Kyiv this morning; four districts in the region were affected.