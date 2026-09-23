The Neryungri State District Power Plant caught fire in Yakutia, 5,500 km from the Ukrainian border

A fire broke out in the morning at the Neryungri State District Power Plant in Russia’s Yakutia, located approximately 5,500 km from Ukraine’s state border. The fire damaged the power plant’s equipment, Exilenova+ reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Russian emergency services, the fire covered an area of 90 sq. m. The fire damaged a transformer substation, a generator, technical equipment, wall panels, and cable mezzanines.

A total of 51 people and 13 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, including 41 employees and 10 pieces of equipment from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

The cause of the fire is being established

According to available reports, no signs of external influence on the Neryungri State District Power Plant have been recorded so far. No reports have been made of the involvement of sabotage groups or a drone attack.

The Neryungri State District Power Plant is located in Russia’s Far East, at a considerable distance from the Ukrainian border.

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