Kyiv under attack by Russian drones: one person injured and fuel tanks hit

The enemy attacked Kyiv with drones; in the Obolonskyi district, fuel tanks were hit, while in the Pecherskyi district, there is one injured person. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

The capital is under attack by enemy drones; air defense forces are operating.

Fuel tanks were hit in the Obolonskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene - Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

In addition, according to preliminary information, one person was injured in the Pecherskyi district as a result of the enemy attack. A medical team is heading to the scene.

How the metro and Kyiv City Express are operating

The Kyiv City State Administration reported that during the drone attack, train service on the metro's "red" line is operating:

▫️toward the city center – from "Akademmistechko" station to "Teatralna" station;

▫️toward the exit from the city – from "Arsenalna" station to "Akademmistechko" station.

According to Kyiv City Express, train service in both directions has been temporarily suspended due to the heightened air threat to the capital.