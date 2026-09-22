Zelenskyy and Trump’s meeting in New York will begin at 20:15 Kyiv time: what they will discuss

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet today, September 22, in New York. According to the U.S. president’s published schedule, the bilateral meeting is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. local time — 8:15 p.m. Kyiv time, reports UNN.

Details

The talks will take place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Zelenskyy previously confirmed that the meeting with Trump would be one of approximately 20 meetings scheduled by the Ukrainian delegation in New York.

According to Western media reports, one of the central topics of the talks will be a possible mutual moratorium by Ukraine and Russia on strikes against energy infrastructure. In recent days, Trump has urged Kyiv to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries because of the situation in the global fuel market.

Kyiv expects talks on air defense and ending the war

The day before, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had prepared "specific security proposals and de-escalation solutions" that, according to him, could bring an end to the war closer. He also named strengthening air defense and ensuring sufficient funding for Ukraine among the priorities of the Ukrainian delegation.

Trump will pressure Zelenskyy in New York, demanding concessions regarding strikes on Russia – The Guardian

According to Ukrainian media reports, no breakthrough decisions are currently expected from the meeting, and the main issue may be energy de-escalation. The sides are also expected to discuss additional air defense systems and the further diplomatic process aimed at ending the war.

The day before, French President Emmanuel Macron had already discussed with Trump the possibility of a mutual halt to Ukrainian and Russian strikes on energy facilities. Macron also said that Ukraine needed to be provided with additional air defense interceptors more quickly.

Earlier, after a phone conversation with Trump, Zelenskyy said that the future meeting in New York "could change a lot" and that diplomatic momentum had emerged in the talks.

Zelenskyy arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly; a meeting with Trump and the signing of the Drone Deal are scheduled