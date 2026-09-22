In Dnipro, 2 people were killed after a Russian strike, and the number of injured has risen to 6

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro, 2 people were killed and 6 others were injured. People may still be trapped under the rubble of the damaged enterprise, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

According to updated data, 2 injured people were hospitalized. A 25-year-old man is in serious condition.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing at the site of the strike. Rescuers are clearing the rubble of the enterprise.

The Russians attacked three cities in the region at once

During the attack, Russian forces simultaneously struck industrial enterprises in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Pavlohrad. Fires broke out at the sites.

Information about the consequences of the strikes and possible casualties in other cities of the region is being clarified. The threat to the Dnipropetrovsk region persists.

Russians simultaneously attacked industrial enterprises in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad; there are wounded