Zelenskyy arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly; a meeting with Trump and the signing of the Drone Deal are scheduled

$44.670.0151.200.04
ukenru
01:51 AM • 868 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly; a meeting with Trump and the signing of the Drone Deal are scheduledVideo
01:18 AM • 2370 views
Europe Considers Modernizing Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" Aircraft for NATO Military Logistics
12:17 AM • 4948 views
The United States is purchasing more than $10 million worth of Ukrainian Raybird reconnaissance drones: what has so interested the Americans about them
12:00 AM • 4590 views
Russians simultaneously attacked industrial enterprises in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad; there are wounded
11:36 PM • 4058 views
Sybiga called for the Lukashenko regime to be held accountable for complicity in the war against Ukraine
10:56 PM • 5304 views
Russia is trying to intimidate Europe and force it to reduce its support for Ukraine – Stubb
10:16 PM • 6306 views
A new Council of Europe office has opened in New York to strengthen mechanisms for holding russia accountable for its aggressionPhoto
09:55 PM • 6200 views
The EU failed to agree on lifting sanctions against Russian billionaires Usmanov and Fridman
08:58 PM • 9966 views
"System's Agony": Every Third Vote May Have Been Rigged in the Elections to the Russian State Duma
08:28 PM • 11364 views
Trump will pressure Zelenskyy in New York, demanding concessions regarding strikes on Russia – The Guardian
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
3.6m/s
90%
744mm
Popular news
Haaland demonstrated methods of fighting AI: the “Man City” star recreated a viral memeVideoSeptember 21, 04:27 PM • 7230 views
Vance confirmed Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting in New York on September 22 or 23September 21, 04:54 PM • 5970 views
The Moscow Oil Refinery did not put fuel up for sale after a drone attack, media reports saySeptember 21, 05:44 PM • 5348 views
“This will not be the best day of my life” — Zelenskyy on meeting with PutinSeptember 21, 05:49 PM • 7844 views
“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has become a mother for the second time and shared the first photo of her son with Jake BongioviPhoto09:06 PM • 6144 views
Publications
What will happen to gasoline and diesel prices in the fall, and will the surge in fuel demand lead to higher prices?
Exclusive
September 21, 05:04 PM • 28694 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answerSeptember 21, 04:38 PM • 31355 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideoSeptember 21, 02:49 PM • 31300 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the warSeptember 21, 01:08 PM • 32558 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holidaySeptember 21, 01:03 PM • 30728 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Belarus
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
After months of disputes, Paramount and Warner Bros.’ $110 billion merger has finally made progress01:07 AM • 614 views
Charlize Theron revealed what advice she would give herself at the beginning of her Hollywood career and spoke about a personal family tragedy12:06 AM • 1242 views
"Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz said he had "hit rock bottom" amid his divorce11:05 PM • 1868 views
Meg Ryan appeared in public with her famous son for the first time in more than 8 yearsPhoto10:05 PM • 3230 views
“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has become a mother for the second time and shared the first photo of her son with Jake BongioviPhoto09:06 PM • 6256 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Technology
Series
Financial Times

Zelenskyy arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly; a meeting with Trump and the signing of the Drone Deal are scheduled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

Zelenskyy arrived at the UN General Assembly, where he will hold around 20 meetings and meet with Trump. Ukraine plans to sign the Drone Deal.

Zelenskyy arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly; a meeting with Trump and the signing of the Drone Deal are scheduled

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska and the diplomatic team, arrived in New York to participate in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. About 20 meetings are planned during the visit, including one with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the signing of a new Drone Deal, Zelenskyy said, according to UNN.

Details

The president noted that he would also meet with European leaders, senators and members of the U.S. House of Representatives, heads of international organizations, American companies and think tanks.

According to Zelenskyy, one of the key tasks will be strengthening Ukraine's air defense and ensuring sufficient funding. Ukraine has also prepared specific security and de-escalation proposals aimed at bringing the end of the war closer.

Ukraine plans to sign a new Drone Deal in New York

A new Drone Deal has also been prepared for signing. Of course, Ukraine's first priority is to bring peace closer and protect the lives of our people

— Zelenskyy said.

In New York, Ukraine will also hold a summit of the international Crimea Platform. According to the president, broad representation of states at a high level is expected.

Olena Zelenska will speak to students and faculty at Columbia University and present the results of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen at the UN venue. She is scheduled to meet with representatives of American business and philanthropists, the president of the World Bank, and the wife of the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Zelenskyy and CIA Director Ratcliffe secretly met at an airport in Ireland – Reuters21.09.26, 23:19 • 10481 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
World Bank
United States Congress
Donald Trump
New York City
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine