Zelenskyy arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly; a meeting with Trump and the signing of the Drone Deal are scheduled

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska and the diplomatic team, arrived in New York to participate in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. About 20 meetings are planned during the visit, including one with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the signing of a new Drone Deal, Zelenskyy said, according to UNN.

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The president noted that he would also meet with European leaders, senators and members of the U.S. House of Representatives, heads of international organizations, American companies and think tanks.

According to Zelenskyy, one of the key tasks will be strengthening Ukraine's air defense and ensuring sufficient funding. Ukraine has also prepared specific security and de-escalation proposals aimed at bringing the end of the war closer.

Ukraine plans to sign a new Drone Deal in New York

A new Drone Deal has also been prepared for signing. Of course, Ukraine's first priority is to bring peace closer and protect the lives of our people — Zelenskyy said.

In New York, Ukraine will also hold a summit of the international Crimea Platform. According to the president, broad representation of states at a high level is expected.

Olena Zelenska will speak to students and faculty at Columbia University and present the results of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen at the UN venue. She is scheduled to meet with representatives of American business and philanthropists, the president of the World Bank, and the wife of the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

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