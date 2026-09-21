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Zelenskyy and CIA Director Ratcliffe secretly met at an airport in Ireland – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6666 views

The meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and John Ratcliffe took place on September 21 at Shannon Airport while the planes were refueling. The content of the conversation is unknown.

Zelenskyy and CIA Director Ratcliffe secretly met at an airport in Ireland – Reuters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe at Shannon Airport in Ireland. Reuters reported this, citing two sources familiar with the situation, UNN writes.

Details

According to one of the agency's sources, the meeting took place on Monday, September 21.

Another source said that Zelenskyy and Ratcliffe spoke when their planes stopped at the airport to refuel.

Both Reuters sources requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

The sources did not say what exactly Zelenskyy and the head of U.S. intelligence discussed during the meeting.

"Not only for Ukraine's sake" — Zelenskyy called on the US to increase economic pressure on Russia21.09.26, 21:24 • 3024 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Republic of Ireland
John Ratcliffe
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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