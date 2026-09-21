Zelenskyy and CIA Director Ratcliffe secretly met at an airport in Ireland – Reuters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe at Shannon Airport in Ireland. Reuters reported this, citing two sources familiar with the situation, UNN writes.

Details

According to one of the agency's sources, the meeting took place on Monday, September 21.

Another source said that Zelenskyy and Ratcliffe spoke when their planes stopped at the airport to refuel.

Both Reuters sources requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

The sources did not say what exactly Zelenskyy and the head of U.S. intelligence discussed during the meeting.

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