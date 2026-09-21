"Not only for Ukraine's sake" — Zelenskyy called on the US to increase economic pressure on Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States to increase economic pressure on Russia and use the tools at its disposal to limit Moscow’s ability to continue its war against Ukraine. He said this in an interview with CBC News, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Washington has the means to significantly weaken Russia’s economic and military potential.

"I think they should do this, first and foremost, not only for our sake," the President said.

He stressed that increasing pressure on Russia is important not only for Ukraine. In Zelenskyy’s view, such decisions are also significant for Americans who have supported Ukraine and democratic values since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The President also noted that the United States is capable of closing off a number of avenues for Russia that allow it to maintain its ability to wage war.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine continues its dialogue with the United States, and that the American side is already taking certain steps.

Context

Earlier, the head of state also spoke of the need to strengthen economic and energy sanctions against Russia, calling them one of the non-military tools the United States can use to limit Moscow’s ability to finance the war.

We remind you

A few days earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump signed H.R. 5334 into law, significantly changing the U.S. sanctions regime against Russia. Put simply, its main feature is that a significant portion of the restrictions becomes much more difficult to repeal solely by a decision of the head of state.