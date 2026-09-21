"Not only for Ukraine's sake" — Zelenskyy called on the US to increase economic pressure on Russia

$44.670.0151.200.04
ukenru
Exclusive
05:04 PM • 20783 views
What will happen to gasoline and diesel prices in the fall, and will the surge in fuel demand lead to higher prices?
04:38 PM • 23594 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer
03:35 PM • 16696 views
Odesa hit by bad weather: streets flooded, yellow alert level declaredVideo
02:49 PM • 26418 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideo
September 21, 01:47 PM • 17665 views
Trump said that Russia had lost diesel capacity because of the war and called on it to end the war - Zelenskyy responded
September 21, 01:43 PM • 19411 views
"A very bad sign" - Honcharenko said that he found a "listening device" in his carVideo
September 21, 12:51 PM • 29291 views
Nations League: Hungary–Ukraine — the national team's tournament openerPhotoVideo
September 21, 10:40 AM • 23326 views
Oil prices fell to an 11-day low — what contributed
September 21, 08:00 AM • 35038 views
Proceedings have begun at the HACC in the case of former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC KrupaPhoto
September 21, 05:18 AM • 36755 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 172 drones from various directions — how many were destroyed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
5.3m/s
92%
743mm
Popular news
The EU announced new sanctions following the elections to Russia’s State DumaSeptember 21, 11:06 AM • 5926 views
The ESBU declares that transparency and integrity matter to business: aircraft leasing could become a test for the BureauSeptember 21, 12:47 PM • 14281 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holidaySeptember 21, 01:03 PM • 23647 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the warSeptember 21, 01:08 PM • 25342 views
“My ex-husband is a professional con artist”: blogger Skalnytska reveals shocking truth about her divorceVideo03:07 PM • 11564 views
Publications
What will happen to gasoline and diesel prices in the fall, and will the surge in fuel demand lead to higher prices?
Exclusive
05:04 PM • 20784 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer04:38 PM • 23595 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideo02:49 PM • 26419 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the warSeptember 21, 01:08 PM • 25471 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holidaySeptember 21, 01:03 PM • 23774 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Bloggers
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“My ex-husband is a professional con artist”: blogger Skalnytska reveals shocking truth about her divorceVideo03:07 PM • 11668 views
From Ballet Flats to the Kama Sutra: Brigitte Bardot’s Personal Belongings Put Up for Auction in ParisPhotoSeptember 21, 09:56 AM • 31808 views
Ed Sheeran broke down in tears on stage and apologized after the scandal involving MacklemoreSeptember 21, 01:05 AM • 55259 views
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she and Chris Martin managed to remain a family after their divorcePhotoSeptember 21, 12:06 AM • 55232 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a rare joint appearance at Mahomes' partySeptember 20, 11:06 PM • 57738 views
Actual
Fox News
Social network
Truth Social
Financial Times
Technology

"Not only for Ukraine's sake" — Zelenskyy called on the US to increase economic pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2186 views

Zelenskyy said that the US could significantly weaken Russia's potential to wage war. Ukraine continues its dialogue with Washington.

"Not only for Ukraine's sake" — Zelenskyy called on the US to increase economic pressure on Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States to increase economic pressure on Russia and use the tools at its disposal to limit Moscow’s ability to continue its war against Ukraine. He said this in an interview with CBC News, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Washington has the means to significantly weaken Russia’s economic and military potential.

"I think they should do this, first and foremost, not only for our sake," the President said.

He stressed that increasing pressure on Russia is important not only for Ukraine. In Zelenskyy’s view, such decisions are also significant for Americans who have supported Ukraine and democratic values since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The President also  noted that the United States is capable of closing off a number of avenues for Russia that allow it to maintain its ability to wage war.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine continues its dialogue with the United States, and that the American side is already taking certain steps.

Context

Earlier, the head of state also spoke of the need to strengthen economic and energy sanctions against Russia, calling them one of the non-military tools the United States can use to limit Moscow’s ability to finance the war.

We remind you 

A few days earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump signed H.R. 5334 into law, significantly changing the U.S. sanctions regime against Russia. Put simply, its main feature is that a significant portion of the restrictions becomes much more difficult to repeal solely by a decision of the head of state.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine