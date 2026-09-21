Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she and Chris Martin managed to remain a family after their divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed details of her breakup with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and explained why the former couple decided to maintain a close relationship for the sake of their children. The actress spoke about this on the "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast, E! News reports, as UNN writes.

Details

Paltrow and Martin announced their separation in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. At the time, they called their approach "conscious uncoupling," which attracted considerable public attention.

According to the actress, before the divorce she asked friends who had grown up in families with divorced parents what had caused them the most pain. Most replied that the hardest part was not the parents' separation itself, but the conflicts between them afterward.

The children remained the top priority

So I thought: "How could we not do that?" Is there a way to avoid all those terrible things when no one is in the same room and make it to a graduation where you are all having dinner at the same table? – Paltrow said.

A therapist introduced the couple to the concept of "conscious uncoupling." According to the actress, it involved a commitment to "truly put the children first" and "remain a family, even if we were not a couple."

Paltrow admitted that they did not always manage to avoid conflict. At the beginning of their separation, she and Martin had breakfast with their children every Sunday, and on one occasion tension arose between the former couple.

We were like: "Let's just not. Let's just not." We just hugged, and everything was fine – the actress recalled.

Paltrow and Martin have two children together – 22-year-old Apple and 20-year-old Moses.

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