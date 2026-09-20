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Trump repeatedly asked Zelenskyy to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries during a phone call – Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4440 views

During a conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump asked him not to attack Russian oil refineries because of shortages and rising diesel fuel prices. Zelenskyy explains the strikes as necessary to reduce supplies to Russian forces.

Trump repeatedly asked Zelenskyy to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries during a phone call – Axios

U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries during a phone conversation. Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported this, citing a source, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication's source, Trump raised the issue several times because of the situation with diesel fuel on the global market.

The word "diesel" was heard many times during the conversation

the source said.

Trump publicly urged Ukraine not to strike oil refineries

Trump had previously publicly urged Zelenskyy to stop strikes on Russian facilities connected with the production of diesel fuel. The U.S. president said that such attacks contribute to fuel shortages and rising prices.

At the same time, Trump did not urge Ukraine to completely stop strikes on Russian territory, saying that Kyiv could choose other targets.

Zelenskyy previously explained to Axios that Ukrainian strikes on Russia's fuel infrastructure are aimed, in particular, at reducing fuel supplies to Russian troops.

Ukraine will become one of the main topics of the UN General Assembly in New York20.09.26, 23:05 • 10871 view

Stepan Haftko

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