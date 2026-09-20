"The peace track is priority No. 1": Zelenskyy and Trump agree to meet in New York

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump. They agreed to meet in New York, which could change a great deal. Zelenskyy reported this on social media, UNN reports.

Details

I thanked Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for their visit to Kyiv: we went through the important details thoroughly, and the guys saw the situation in Ukraine. The peace track is priority number one. There are ideas regarding de-escalation steps and fundamental security issues — energy, food, and protecting people's lives. We are working together with the American team and are ready to take truly serious steps — Zelenskyy's post says.

The President of Ukraine also thanked the President of America for signing the Lindsey Graham Act.

We all agree: there must be peace. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who helps — Zelenskyy said.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump signed the law on "hellish sanctions" against Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Trump and the U.S. Congress for adopting this decision. He called for the law to be implemented as soon as possible and for pressure on the Russian Federation to be increased.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha called the signing by U.S. President Donald Trump of the law that strengthens sanctions pressure on Russia "a truly historic day".