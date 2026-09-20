Astrological forecast for September 21–27: The Sun will move into Libra, and the week will end with a Full Moon in Aries

The week of September 21–27 will bring changes for all zodiac signs. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers more about what the horoscope predicts.

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This week, the very atmosphere of September is changing. Until the 23rd, the Sun completes its passage through Virgo, helping us put things in order, finish what we have started, and resolve practical issues. After the autumnal equinox, the Sun moves into Libra—and relationships, partnership, family, beauty, and the ability to negotiate come to the fore. The end of the week will be much more emotional: on September 26, there will be a full moon in Aries. Therefore, Aries and Libra should be especially attentive to their emotional state - Ksenia Bazylenko emphasized.

Horoscope for the period from September 21 to 27

Aries

Use the beginning of the week for work, health, and resolving accumulated matters. After September 23, relationships will become much more important: you will have to take your partner’s position into greater consideration and seek compromises. But on September 26–27, be especially careful with your emotions. The full moon in your sign may make you overly sensitive, impulsive, and impatient. Do not make important decisions in a moment of hurt or irritation.

Advice: do not try to win every argument. Sometimes it is much more important to preserve the relationship.

Taurus

Until the middle of the week, devote more time to love, children, creativity, and what brings you pleasure. It is a good period for dates and enjoyable events. After September 23, you will have to return to more practical matters: work, routine, health, and daily responsibilities. Toward the end of the week, you may particularly crave peace and quiet. Do not overload yourself with meetings and other people’s problems.

Advice: leave yourself at least one evening when you do not owe anything to anyone.

Gemini

At the beginning of the week, home and family will require attention. You can finish renovations, buy something for your home, and resolve family matters. After September 23, a much more pleasant and brighter period begins. There will be more romance, creativity, communication, and a desire to go out and socialize. Single Geminis may have an interesting encounter this week.

Advice: do not stay at home all week—the second half of it is made for pleasant emotions.

Cancer

The beginning of the week may be very hectic: meetings, calls, documents, trips, and a large amount of information. After the equinox, you will want to slow down and spend more time at home. Family matters may arise, or you may feel the desire to change something in your living space. The full moon at the end of the week may intensify issues related to work and career. Do not react too emotionally to management’s words.

Advice: do not try to control both your work and everyone at home at the same time.

Leo

Until September 23, money remains the main topic. It is a good time to review your budget, think about your income, and resolve financial matters. After the Sun moves into Libra, life will speed up: there will be more meetings, communication, short trips, and new information. Toward the end of the week, you may feel the urge to drastically change your plans, go somewhere, or make a major decision. Do not rush.

Advice: a good idea will not stop being good if you give yourself a day to think it over.

Virgo

Until September 23, the Sun is still in your sign. Use these days for yourself: finish important matters, make decisions, take care of your appearance, and plan the coming months. After the equinox, attention gradually shifts to finances. An opportunity to earn more may arise, or you may need to review your expenses. The full moon at the end of the week calls for caution with shared finances, loans, and debts.

Advice: after an active month, it is time to think not only about your plans but also about their material foundation.

Libra

An entirely new period is beginning for you. Until September 23, you may still feel tired, want to be alone, or wish to finish old matters. Then the Sun enters your sign, and energy, confidence, and the desire for change gradually return. However, the full moon on September 26 will occur in Aries, opposite your sign, so relationships will become the main theme at the end of the week. An important conversation may take place, or something that has long been left unspoken may come to light.

Advice: don't be afraid to talk about your needs, but leave the other person the right to have their own.

Scorpio

The beginning of the week is favorable for friends, new acquaintances, collective projects, and plans for the future. An interesting opportunity may come through other people.

After September 23, you may want to step back a little from the hustle and bustle. This is a good time to finish old tasks and rest. At the end of the week, pay closer attention to your workload and routine. Don't try to do in two days what requires a week.

Advice: sometimes the most productive decision is to stop in time.

Sagittarius

The first half of the week may be very interesting for your career. Don't be afraid to showcase the results of your work and talk about your professional plans. After September 23, your social life becomes more active: friends, new acquaintances, joint projects, and interesting offers. And the full moon may bring intense emotions in love or a situation involving children or creativity.

Advice: allow yourself to enjoy life, but don't turn one emotion into the drama of the entire week.

Capricorn

At the beginning of the week, it is good to focus on studies, documents, travel, and international matters. After the Sun moves into Libra, career takes center stage. A period begins when your professional decisions may become especially important. The full moon at the end of the week may create tension between work and family. You will have to seek balance.

Advice: success is important, but don't build it at the cost of constant exhaustion.

Aquarius

The beginning of the week requires attentiveness in financial matters, especially when it comes to loans, taxes, insurance, or shared funds. After September 23, things become much easier. This is a good period for studies, travel, international contacts, and new plans. At the end of the week, be careful with your words: one emotional conversation may unexpectedly escalate into a conflict.

Advice: before replying to a sharp message, reread it an hour later.

Pisces

Until September 23, relationships and partnership remain the main theme. This is a good time for important conversations and agreements. After the equinox, more attention will be required by shared finances, large payments, loans, and material obligations. The full moon at the end of the week may bring questions of money and self-worth to the forefront with particular intensity. Don't make impulsive purchases just to improve your mood.

Advice: don't measure your worth by the amount of money you have or by someone else's opinion.

The astrologer's main advice for the week

Until September 23, we finish, organize, and resolve practical matters. After the autumnal equinox, the Sun moves into Libra, bringing relationships, partnership, harmony, and the ability to reach agreements to the forefront. And at the end of the week, during the full moon in Aries, the main thing is not to let strong emotions make decisions for us. With love and respect, your astrologer, Kseniia - the astrologer summed up.

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