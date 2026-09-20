$44.6651.24
ukenru
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 1036 views
A Russian UAV struck an "Eco-Market" warehouse in the Kyiv region — photo reportPhoto
Exclusive
03:43 PM • 4516 views
Astrological forecast for September 21–27: The Sun will move into Libra, and the week will end with a Full Moon in Aries
12:26 PM • 14151 views
Russian strikes halted plants that produced 90% of Ukraine’s steel - Financial Times
Exclusive
September 20, 09:46 AM • 20583 views
Astrological forecast for September 21–27: the autumnal equinox and the full moon
September 20, 08:51 AM • 19182 views
The Moscow oil refinery halted operations after an attack by Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs
September 20, 05:50 AM • 24338 views
Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs struck a Moscow oil refineryPhotoVideo
September 20, 04:22 AM • 32458 views
Keep persecuting Ukrainians: Poland's defense minister accused Sejm deputies of playing into Russia's handsVideo
September 20, 03:30 AM • 26487 views
The Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse complex in the Moscow region with drones - Fire PointPhoto
September 19, 07:33 PM • 29915 views
Elections to the Russian State Duma: United Russia has 53.5% of the vote; ballot stuffing was not absent
September 19, 05:29 PM • 32253 views
For the second time in one day: The SBU struck a jet-powered "Geran-5" with a new interceptor drone Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
1.8m/s
48%
750mm
Popular news
In the Kyiv region, the death toll has risen to four; a child died in hospitalSeptember 20, 06:50 AM • 9220 views
In Belgium, an 800-year-old medieval structure was discovered with the help of molesSeptember 20, 07:17 AM • 5242 views
Zelenskyy confirmed an attack on an important oil industry facility in the Moscow regionVideoSeptember 20, 08:21 AM • 6566 views
The General Staff revealed details of the strike on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries September 20, 10:11 AM • 6508 views
“This will be a small catastrophe”: “Flash” warned of the threat posed by Russian satellites11:46 AM • 11154 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 53933 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 72533 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 49272 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 63751 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 57925 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Leonid Kuchma
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
United States
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new filmSeptember 19, 10:49 AM • 27198 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhotoSeptember 19, 08:47 AM • 27139 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara DelevingneSeptember 19, 06:32 AM • 28483 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 33654 views
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideoSeptember 18, 04:55 PM • 27527 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Facebook
Financial Times
Social network
BFM TV

Astrological forecast for September 21–27: The Sun will move into Libra, and the week will end with a Full Moon in Aries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4564 views

The Sun will move into Libra, intensifying the themes of relationships and partnership. The Full Moon in Aries on September 26 will heighten emotions and require caution.

Astrological forecast for September 21–27: The Sun will move into Libra, and the week will end with a Full Moon in Aries

The week of September 21–27 will bring changes for all zodiac signs. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers more about what the horoscope predicts.

Details

This week, the very atmosphere of September is changing. Until the 23rd, the Sun completes its passage through Virgo, helping us put things in order, finish what we have started, and resolve practical issues. After the autumnal equinox, the Sun moves into Libra—and relationships, partnership, family, beauty, and the ability to negotiate come to the fore. The end of the week will be much more emotional: on September 26, there will be a full moon in Aries. Therefore, Aries and Libra should be especially attentive to their emotional state

 - Ksenia Bazylenko emphasized.

Horoscope for the period from September 21 to 27

Aries

Use the beginning of the week for work, health, and resolving accumulated matters. After September 23, relationships will become much more important: you will have to take your partner’s position into greater consideration and seek compromises. But on September 26–27, be especially careful with your emotions. The full moon in your sign may make you overly sensitive, impulsive, and impatient. Do not make important decisions in a moment of hurt or irritation.

Advice: do not try to win every argument. Sometimes it is much more important to preserve the relationship.

Taurus

Until the middle of the week, devote more time to love, children, creativity, and what brings you pleasure. It is a good period for dates and enjoyable events. After September 23, you will have to return to more practical matters: work, routine, health, and daily responsibilities. Toward the end of the week, you may particularly crave peace and quiet. Do not overload yourself with meetings and other people’s problems.

Advice: leave yourself at least one evening when you do not owe anything to anyone.

Gemini

At the beginning of the week, home and family will require attention. You can finish renovations, buy something for your home, and resolve family matters. After September 23, a much more pleasant and brighter period begins. There will be more romance, creativity, communication, and a desire to go out and socialize. Single Geminis may have an interesting encounter this week.

Advice: do not stay at home all week—the second half of it is made for pleasant emotions.

Cancer

The beginning of the week may be very hectic: meetings, calls, documents, trips, and a large amount of information. After the equinox, you will want to slow down and spend more time at home. Family matters may arise, or you may feel the desire to change something in your living space. The full moon at the end of the week may intensify issues related to work and career. Do not react too emotionally to management’s words.

Advice: do not try to control both your work and everyone at home at the same time.

Leo

Until September 23, money remains the main topic. It is a good time to review your budget, think about your income, and resolve financial matters. After the Sun moves into Libra, life will speed up: there will be more meetings, communication, short trips, and new information. Toward the end of the week, you may feel the urge to drastically change your plans, go somewhere, or make a major decision. Do not rush.

Advice: a good idea will not stop being good if you give yourself a day to think it over.

Virgo

Until September 23, the Sun is still in your sign. Use these days for yourself: finish important matters, make decisions, take care of your appearance, and plan the coming months. After the equinox, attention gradually shifts to finances. An opportunity to earn more may arise, or you may need to review your expenses. The full moon at the end of the week calls for caution with shared finances, loans, and debts.

Advice: after an active month, it is time to think not only about your plans but also about their material foundation.

Libra

An entirely new period is beginning for you. Until September 23, you may still feel tired, want to be alone, or wish to finish old matters. Then the Sun enters your sign, and energy, confidence, and the desire for change gradually return. However, the full moon on September 26 will occur in Aries, opposite your sign, so relationships will become the main theme at the end of the week. An important conversation may take place, or something that has long been left unspoken may come to light.

Advice: don't be afraid to talk about your needs, but leave the other person the right to have their own.

Scorpio

The beginning of the week is favorable for friends, new acquaintances, collective projects, and plans for the future. An interesting opportunity may come through other people.

After September 23, you may want to step back a little from the hustle and bustle. This is a good time to finish old tasks and rest. At the end of the week, pay closer attention to your workload and routine. Don't try to do in two days what requires a week.

Advice: sometimes the most productive decision is to stop in time.

Sagittarius

The first half of the week may be very interesting for your career. Don't be afraid to showcase the results of your work and talk about your professional plans. After September 23, your social life becomes more active: friends, new acquaintances, joint projects, and interesting offers. And the full moon may bring intense emotions in love or a situation involving children or creativity.

Advice: allow yourself to enjoy life, but don't turn one emotion into the drama of the entire week.

Capricorn

At the beginning of the week, it is good to focus on studies, documents, travel, and international matters. After the Sun moves into Libra, career takes center stage. A period begins when your professional decisions may become especially important. The full moon at the end of the week may create tension between work and family. You will have to seek balance.

Advice: success is important, but don't build it at the cost of constant exhaustion.

Aquarius

The beginning of the week requires attentiveness in financial matters, especially when it comes to loans, taxes, insurance, or shared funds. After September 23, things become much easier. This is a good period for studies, travel, international contacts, and new plans. At the end of the week, be careful with your words: one emotional conversation may unexpectedly escalate into a conflict.

Advice: before replying to a sharp message, reread it an hour later.

Pisces

Until September 23, relationships and partnership remain the main theme. This is a good time for important conversations and agreements. After the equinox, more attention will be required by shared finances, large payments, loans, and material obligations. The full moon at the end of the week may bring questions of money and self-worth to the forefront with particular intensity. Don't make impulsive purchases just to improve your mood.

Advice: don't measure your worth by the amount of money you have or by someone else's opinion.

The astrologer's main advice for the week

Until September 23, we finish, organize, and resolve practical matters. After the autumnal equinox, the Sun moves into Libra, bringing relationships, partnership, harmony, and the ability to reach agreements to the forefront. And at the end of the week, during the full moon in Aries, the main thing is not to let strong emotions make decisions for us. With love and respect, your astrologer, Kseniia

 - the astrologer summed up.

Ukraine’s Solar Return: Astrologer predicts a year of transformative decisions and possible negotiations for the country24.08.26, 09:00 • 25188 views

Alla Kiosak

Horoscope