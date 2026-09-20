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In the Kyiv region, the death toll has risen to four; a child died in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

A child injured during Russia’s attack on the Kyiv region has died in hospital. Three children and a woman were killed, and 31 facilities were damaged.

In the Kyiv region, the death toll has risen to four; a child died in hospital

A child injured in a Russian attack on the Kyiv region has died in hospital. The death toll in the region has risen to four people. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

Unfortunately, we have tragic news. A child who was injured in an enemy attack in Vyshhorod district has died in hospital. Thus, the death toll in the Kyiv region has risen to four — three children and a woman. Sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. This is an irreparable loss. The Kyiv region endured more than a day of enemy attacks. During this time, 31 facilities were damaged in five districts of the region

- Tymur Tkachenko stated.

According to the official, the Fastiv district suffered the most damage. In particular, residential buildings, production and utility premises, the grounds of an agricultural enterprise, and 17 vehicles were damaged there. A total of 24 facilities were damaged in this district.

In Vyshhorod district, four facilities were damaged, including two private homes, an enterprise building, and an educational institution. In Obukhiv district, a private home was damaged. In Brovary district, a private home and a power transmission line were damaged. In Bucha district, a warehouse facility was damaged. The UAV attack on the region continues

- the post says.

We remind you

In Fastiv district, a mother, a girl, and a boy were killed. Houses and cars were damaged, and one of them caught fire.

Alla Kiosak

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