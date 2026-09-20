Enemy strike on a shopping mall in Dnipro: number of injured rises to five

The number of people injured in the Russians’ evening attack on Dnipro has risen to five. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, a 22-year-old woman sought medical attention.

She was provided with all the necessary assistance. She will receive outpatient treatment - Hanzha stated.

We remind you

On Saturday, September 19, Russian occupiers struck a shopping center building in Dnipro. The occupiers hit the Novyi Kontynent shopping center. Two people injured were initially reported.

A man wounded during the Russian attack on Dnipro on September 11 has died in hospital