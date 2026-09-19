Update of the Medical Forces, recruitment and new long-range operations: Zelenskyy announced changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi. According to him, decisions are currently being prepared that are intended to update management approaches and the system for responding to challenges in the command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine following the change in leadership. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, it is currently important to scale up as much as possible the successful practices used in combat brigades and in all effective patronage services of the brigades. He added that scaling up the successful experience of the Defense Forces is a priority for commanders at all levels.

They also discussed updating the regulatory framework and approaches to involving foreign volunteers in service in the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Everyone who feels that our defense of Ukraine's independence is of global importance should be given a proper opportunity to prove themselves and receive appropriate respect. I am grateful to all foreign volunteers who have already made a significant contribution to defending Ukraine, our independence, and our people's right to live as they should in a sovereign state - the head of state's post says.

Zelenskyy, Khmara, and Drapatyi also discussed new long-range operations in response to Russian strikes. Ukraine is preparing to expand its long-range capabilities, the president added.

I also want to separately thank all our weapons developers and manufacturers, all engineers and involved experts who are literally working around the clock to create countermeasures against jet-powered "Shaheds." There are already several developments that have proven their effectiveness through real-world use and the downing of jet-powered "Shaheds." We are working to ensure systematic use, continued effectiveness in interceptions, and the necessary mass production - Zelenskyy concluded.

To remind you

The Ministry of Defense noted that Ukraine's long- and medium-range strikes against Russian military and fuel facilities are inflicting billions in losses on russia. This reduces the resources that Russia could spend on missiles, drones, military equipment, and mercenaries.