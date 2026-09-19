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Ukraine will receive new missiles for S-300 systems from the US: what is known about them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

Ukraine may receive the S-300 Clone and GAM-67 in a US air defense package worth up to $2.68 billion. The missiles are compatible with some Soviet-era air defense systems.

Ukraine will receive new missiles for S-300 systems from the US: what is known about them

Ukraine is to receive new S-300 Clone and GAM-67 surface-to-air missiles as part of a U.S.-approved air defense components package worth up to $2.68 billion. These are new developments, some of which will be compatible with Soviet-made systems already in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Defense Express reports, according to UNN.

Details

The package will also include Range-Extended Air Defense Laser Guided Rocket systems, Improvised Transporter Erector Launcher 1.5 launchers, RPS 202 radars for detecting drones, and other equipment.

The procurement is planned to be financed through contributions from European partners and unused funds from the U.S. Foreign Military Financing program for Ukraine.

What is known about the new missiles

According to Defense Express, despite its name, the S-300 Clone is not a copy of the Soviet 5V55 missile. It is a new missile for S-300 systems, featuring enhanced capabilities and a more modern target-guidance principle.

The GAM-67 is also a new development. It is being created for medium-range air defense systems, including existing Soviet-designed systems and advanced surface-to-air missile systems.

The British Prime Minister will ask Trump to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles before winter19.09.26, 11:52 • 4068 views

Defense Express notes that development of both missiles has been underway for some time, while funding for the projects has intensified recently. One potential advantage of these missiles could be their versatility and ability to be used with various surface-to-air systems.

In the future, such solutions could also allow countries that still operate Soviet- or Russian-made surface-to-air missile systems to obtain new missiles without depending on supplies from Russia.

Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones 18.09.26, 12:54 • 18660 views

Stepan Haftko

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